Josh Allen, Who is Reportedly Dating Hailee Steinfeld, Mocks Travis Kelce’s Attempt at Befriending Taylor Swift With a Bracelet

Love is in the air, or so it seems, at least in the case of Josh Allen. Recently, the Buffalo Bills QB broke many hearts when he was reported to be dating actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. This news came weeks after reports of his breakup. This obviously left fans intrigued about his love life. Adding to the fun, Josh couldn’t resist trolling Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for his failed attempt to woo Taylor Swift.

During an interview with Kay Adams on ‘UpAndAdamsShow‘, Josh Allen playfully trolled Travis Kelce for his failed attempt to win over superstar singer Taylor Swift with a friendship bracelet. Not one to miss a chance for some fun, Allen offered Kelce a valuable piece of advice on how to attract “superstar talent”. With his humor and wit, Josh Allen showed that he knows how to keep things light-hearted.

Josh Allen Takes a Dig at Travis Kelce

Kay Adams made sure to mention the failed attempt from Travis Kelce, who wanted to befriend the singing superstar Taylor Swift. To this, Josh Allen replied by saying, “I’m surprised, though, it’s hard to say no to Travis Kelce.” However, the story took an interesting turn when Allen carefully drafted a humorous tip for his friend Travis to amp up his dating life. “No friendship bracelets,” he said with a smile.

During his ‘New Heights’ podcast, Travis Kelce revealed a heartwarming gesture he had made for Taylor Swift. He had crafted a couple of friendship bracelets for her and had plans to give her one with his phone number on it. However, his dreams were shattered when he attended her performance in Kansas City during The Eras Tour.

Swift’s policy of not talking to anyone before or after shows to preserve her voice left Kelce heartbroken. However, fans and Allen wait for his dating life to get better pretty soon.

Josh Allen Jokes with Kay Adams About Love Life

Bills QB Josh Allen has lately been finding himself in the spotlight. This is in regards to his new alleged relationship with Hollywood actress and singer, Hailee Steinfeld. It’s evident that their romance is blossoming. As a result, the paparazzi have also been keeping a close eye on the couple.

Not only has Josh caught the attention of the paparazzi, but even NFL reporter Kay Adams couldn’t resist flirting with the Bills QB. She asked the Bills star, “Do I get like extra credit for not asking about your love life? Do you know how hard that is for me to do”? Allen asked, “Why is that hard for you”? Kay Adams playfully replied, “I deserve an award for not asking about your love life”.

Josh Allen has been a phenomenon on the football field. At the moment with the 2023 season yet to start, he’s also navigating the world of celebrity romance with grace and humor.