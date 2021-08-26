“We Don’t Take That Sh*t Lightly in Texas”: Buffalo Bills Teammates Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs Publicly Ridicule the NFL’s $15K Fine For Unvaccinated Players Breaching Covid Protocols

Cole Beasley has been the loudest of the NFL’s Anti-Vaxxers. Unsurprisingly, missing a week of practice after a fully vaccinated team trainer tested positive only strengthened his stance.

Beasley’s teammate, Isaiah McKenzie, took to Twitter today to post a letter he got from the NFL. Like Beasley, McKenzie is an unvaccinated WR for the Bills who is upset about the league’s Covid policies.

The letter, written by an NFL representative, pointed out specific instances where McKenzie failed to wear a mask inside team facilities. A part of the letter read, “On August 25, 2021, at approximately 2:15 p.m. while walking through the indoor fieldhouse and into the training room, you failed to wear a mask.”

“Then at approximately 4:35 p.m. on August 25, for several minutes, you again failed to wear a mask in the meeting area of the weight room while gathered near other players after the offensive meeting.”

This was of course bad news for McKenzie considering that currently, only non-vaccinated players can be fined for not wearing a mask, and it can go up to $15,000.

In McKenzie’s case, it was $14,650, and he shared the news with his followers, sarcastically writing “Pray for me.”

$14,650 damn 🙏🏾Pray for me 😁 https://t.co/rIFkYgV7gJ — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) August 26, 2021

Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley Discuss $15K Fine

For anyone who has been following the situation, it was no surprise to see Beasley reply to the Tweet with sympathy. He’s been facing some vaccine-related issues of his own, seeing that he’s forced to miss 5 days of practice.

4 Bills players, including Beasley, were deemed close contacts of a fully vaccinated trainer who tested positive. However, Beasley tested negative on Tuesday and claims he wore a mask around the trainer anyways, raising questions about the purpose of wearing masks.

Don’t worry they got me too. But I was wearing a mask when I was in close contact with fully vaxxed trainer who tested positive and still got sent home. So what’s the point of the mask anyways? Meanwhile I’m here still testing negative and can’t come back. Make it make sense. https://t.co/VGzoy0ljb4 — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

The star of the Bills receiver room, Stefon Diggs, saw the situation his teammates are in currently and reacted to the hefty fine on Twitter. He joked that the league would force Beasley to wear a mask at home, too.

In response, Beasley said, “We don’t take that sh*t lightly in Texas.”

Lol not for you. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021

They can’t get in my house. We don’t take that shit lightly in Texas. Lol — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) August 26, 2021



