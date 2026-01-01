Patriots Pull Hilarious Media Scrum Prank on Will Campbell Amid Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore’s Assault Charges (Video)

The New England Patriots are having one heck of a season. They sit at 13-3, hold the top seed in the AFC East division, and still have a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference. On the field, things finally look steady in the post-Tom Brady era. Off the field, though, it has been a different story.

Over the past week, two Patriots players, Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore, were hit with assault charges. Diggs was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation, along with misdemeanor assault and battery, stemming from an alleged incident that occurred on December 2. The accuser, Diggs’ personal chef, claims a dispute over pay escalated, leading to Diggs allegedly striking her and placing his hand around her neck.

Barmore, meanwhile, was charged with domestic assault related to an alleged incident on August 8. According to court documents, the accuser, identified as his partner, claims Barmore threw her to the ground and grabbed her by the shirt near her neck. All of it has made for a heavy atmosphere around the team. Tough time to be a Patriots fan. Or a player. However, leave it to the vets to find a way to lighten the mood.

As the Patriots prepare for their season finale against the Miami Dolphins, they received some good news with the return of Will Campbell. The fourth overall pick in this year’s draft was injured in Week 12 and missed time with a sprained MCL, but he returned to practice ahead of the finale.

That is when veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses and center Garrett Bradbury decided to have a little fun. As Campbell stepped up for his media scrum, the two vets played The Undertaker’s WWE theme song in the background, a classic comeback anthem. They then hyped the rookie up like a wrestling entrance, announcing,

“He’s back! Standing at 6’6, 315 lbs from Louisiana State… Wiiiillll Campbelllll!”

It was a small gesture, but it did put a brief smile on Campbell’s face and on the reporters present. With everything going on around the team, fans could use a moment like that, and judging by the comments, they got it.

“Love this team,” one commented with a laughing and crying emoji.

“Lmao, well played,” said another, also with a laughing and crying emoji.

“Campbell laughs politely, without distraction, and quickly returns to answering the reporter’s question,” one noticed.

It will be interesting to see whether Campbell is activated against the Dolphins. We’d argue it would be a safe bet for the team to put him into action in the postseason.