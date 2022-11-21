When will Peyton and Eli Manning return for MNF with ManningCast?

February 7, 2020; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Eli Manning (left) and Peyton Manning (right) walk on the 11th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club – Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are two masters of the game who achieved a lot in their respective careers. While they were active in the league, they used to be the center of all the attraction.

However, unlike many NFL stars who slowly fade away from the limelight upon retirement, Peyton and Eli’s faces are still eagerly awaited to be seen on TVs by the lovers of the game.

It would be fair to day that with ‘ManningCast,’ the Manning brother have revolutionized the way fans watch football. Their cheeky commentary, inside stories and of course, extremely special guests make the game-viewing experience all the more special.

Who can forget the fascinating tales told by former President of the United States Mr. Barack Obama during his recent appearance on the ManningCast.

Thanks to Peyton and @EliManning for having me on the Manningcast. It’s always good watching the game with a couple other retired guys. Don’t forget to register to vote at https://t.co/NKXRGNgJPv. pic.twitter.com/bqwHM5dzeE — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 25, 2022

Peyton & Eli Manning are on their second break from broadcasting this season

However, unfortunately, this week during the Cardinals vs 49ers clash in Mexico City, fans will not get to see the Manning brothers on air.

Peyton and Eli are actually on their second break from broadcast this season. They took their first break during week 5 and 6 clashes. The fan favorites are set to return during week 13’s Saints vs Buccaneers encounter which will be played on December 5th.

While fans are disappointed not to see them this week, one can understand that they are taking the much-needed breaks to stay on top of their broadcasting game. In fact, the Mannings will take another break this season.

After the end of the regular season, Peyton and Eli will be seen on the screens in January during a Wildcard playoff clash. Till now, fans have been able to see the Manning brothers on MNF 6 times and they will return 4 more times this season.

As the season moves froward, the playoff picture will keep getting clearer and after the end of regular season, ManningCast admirers would have to wait for the January 16th Wildcard playoff clash to see Peyton and Eli in action once again.

