Bill Belichick is Expected to Earn as Much as $20,000,000 as Analyst, as Speculations Grow About Coaching Career

Bill Belichick sits in a tough spot as the Patriots continue to struggle with Mac Jones as Tom Brady’s successor. Their much-scrutinized 1-4 start has caused many to weigh in on Belichick’s career as a coach. That said many believe that he would easily bag $20,000,000 as a football analyst instead.

The Athletic’s Richard Ditch, however, thinks that Bill Belichick would be able to bag $18-$20 million as a football analyst. Bill has been at the helm for 23 years but many have speculated that Robert Kraft could pull the trigger on Bill because of the growing lack of success in the post-Brady era and dismal start this season.

Belichick in Trouble as Patriot’s Bad Season Continues?

Bill Belichick has achieved and won everything in his 23 years with the Patriots. With Brady as the heart of the offense and Bill at the helm, New England won 9 AFC Championships and 6 Super Bowls. But things haven’t been going well since the departure of the GOAT. Many now believe Tom was the driving force behind the success and without him, Bill is just an ordinary coach.

Patriots under Bill this year have been embarrassed on multiple occasions by the Cowboys and the Saints. They are now last in their division and are 1-4. This is their worst start since the year 2000. In the last matchup against the mediocre Saints, the Patriots failed to open the account and lost by 0-34. The point differential is now -76.

According to The Athletics’ Richard Deitsch, analysts, including Fox NFL Analyst Greg Olsen believe that if Bill does get sacked, he would make a fine analyst and could easily earn $15,000,000 a year. Olsen thinks an NFL studio show or booth on Belichick explaining the whys of what was happening in front of us, could make for compelling television. He curiously asked three sports agents what Bill could earn as an analyst and they said-

“I would put a salary at $8 to 10 million annually (for the studio). Maybe $12.5 to 15 million if there is a bidding war.” “Most importantly, it would depend on the role. As of this moment, all of the top game analyst spots are taken. So if something unforeseen happens and he’s offered a top game analyst job, we would be talking $18 to 20 million. The studio does not pay nearly as much.” “Bill’s credibility and experience are more valuable than all current coaches working in media and most former players. I would place his annual value at $15 to 18 million.”

Bill is Not Untouchable and Kraft Could Fire Him

Bill may not get the ending he deserves. It seems Patriots owner Robert Kraft is getting frustrated because of the lack of success and dismal start to the season. It seems Robert Kraft doesn’t have any patience left for Bill. According to The Athletics’ Jeff Howe-

“Kraft likes to remind people he grew up as a Patriots fan during the organization’s darkest days. But that doesn’t mean he has the patience to endure more of them. On multiple occasions in recent years, he has lamented the team’s lack of a postseason victory in the post-Brady era. Kraft has grown frustrated, if not downright angry, over this shortage of success, according to people close to the situation.”

Patriots take on Raiders and Bills in coming weeks and another loss could signal the end of Bill’s 23-year reign. Right now, Belichick’s future is up in the air. Whether he gets to retire on his own terms or get sacked in the middle of the season remains to be seen. If he would like to keep connected to his beloved football, it seems analyst is a reasonable option.