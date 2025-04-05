“It Was His Parents”: Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Stunned as Philly Man Insults the Mayor For Being a Cowboys Fan

A Cincinnati Bengals fan and a Dallas Cowboys fan watch their teams take the field for Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philadelphia is the “City of Brotherly Love.” Their sports fanbases, though, are known for anything but affectionate actions. The 76ers essentially booed former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons out of town. During a 1968 game, Eagles fans booed and pelted Santa Claus with snowballs and other projectiles. Now, the people of Upper Darbhy, Philly, have turned on their own mayor.

Few things ignite the passion of Eagles fans quite like their rivalry with Dallas Cowboys supporters. While Philadelphia currently holds the upper hand in this storied feud, it wasn’t always that way. Now that the Eagles are on top, their fans seem to relish rubbing salt in the wounds of the Cowboys faithful.

One such example unfolded earlier this week in a Philadelphia suburb. During a city council meeting on Wednesday, a resident took aim at the mayor of Upper Darbhy, criticizing him for being a Cowboys fan. The man went so far as to link the mayor’s allegiance to Dallas with what he described as poor leadership of the town—a bold jab that underscored just how deeply this rivalry runs.

“This is what happens guys, residents of Upper Darby Township, when you elect a Cowboys fan to your government,” Bly said. “Twenty-nine years of losing with this team. What do you expect with the leadership… you see what type of leadership they have and that’s what you put your trust in? A Cowboys fan. Sickening.”

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson couldn’t help but laugh, watching the event unfold. Sharpe was shocked the mayor rooted for “a rival.”

“I’m not expecting someone to run from Denver, and they’re a Chiefs fan. Or they’re a Raiders fan,” Sharpe said on Nightcap.

Johnson, who was also surprised, tried explaining how this could happen. He said it was unlikely the mayor “just woke up… and was a Cowboys fan.” In his opinion, the fandom had to have been developed from an early age.

“Him being a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and him being in office, he is a fan of them simply because of something that happened when he was young… I guarantee you that it was his parents. Or he grew up watching the Cowboys during those times when they were winning and winning Super Bowls.”

Johnson’s thought process is a logical one. Unfortunately, nobody in Upper Darby or Philadelphia cares about the origin story.

People react to viral incident involving Cowboys’ fan mayor

By now, we’ve all heard about what assuming does. Regardless, believing your local politicians are fans of the local sports teams is a safe bet. Citizens of Upper Darby would have lost that wager, but social media couldn’t be happier about it.

Sharpe echoed our sentiment. He said he would “not expect to see somebody run for mayor in Denver… [and] talk about” being a Kansas City Chiefs or Las Vegas Raiders fan. But the Upper Darby man who made the callout was well aware of his mayor’s allegiances. His attire – a shirt commemorating the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX victory – fit perfectly for the occasion.

There’s no denying Philly fans have had fun with the incident. However, Dallas fans aren’t going away quietly. Many of them flocked to comment sections to tease Eagles supporters for focusing on them instead of their own successes.

It may have taken Philadelphia more than five decades to win a Super Bowl, but it didn’t take them much time to double their total. The Eagles have captured two Lombardi Trophies in the past eight seasons.

Meanwhile, Dallas hasn’t reached a conference championship in 30 years. The combination of the two facts is why Philly fans are flying high. And until the Cowboys end their drought, they’ll continue flaunting their success.