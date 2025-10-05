“We’re Done Making the Little Mistakes”: Patrick Mahomes Shares How the Chiefs Bounced Back After a 0-2 Start

After being able to erect one of the greatest dynasties in all of modern football, things have slowly been unraveling for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Their chance at a potential three-peat was smashed by the Philadelphia Eagles back in February. And, that was followed up by a 0-2 start to the regular season, the first of Mahomes’ nine-year career.

He’s since managed to get the franchise back on track by rattling off a pair of consecutive wins, but their Super Bowl aspirations remain in doubt. Now, Mahomes is taking it upon himself to assert what needs to be done ahead of their Week 5 match up with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I think, more than anything,” Mahomes prefaced during his most recent interview, “We’re just done making the little mistakes.” According to the man himself, mistakes can manifest themselves in a variety of ways, especially on the football field. Penalties, blown assignments, mental errors, etc.

Nevertheless, he’s proud of the improvements that have been made throughout the first month of the season, as those mistakes have been much harder to come by.

“This offense is all about everybody kinda doing their job to the best of their ability all together. Whenever mistakes happen, it kinda kills drives or it kills the play,” he admitted. “I think we’re executing at a higher level, guys are holding each other accountable, and whenever we do that, we are a hard offense to stop,” he added, highlighting that accountability is the factor that led to the Chiefs’ comeback.

Mahomes will continue to help his team with ironing out those rough spots right until they are asked to step onto the field for the prime-time showcase on Monday night. Given the magic numbers surrounding the game, it seems as if the folks over in Las Vegas are favoring the Chiefs to find their third consecutive win of the season, albeit reluctantly.

Kansas City is currently listed as a -3 point favorite, while the comeback on Jacksonville’s money line can be found as low as +150. It’s not often that you see a tight game being forecasted between these two particular franchises, meaning that we could be in for an upset on Monday night.

Of course, the three-time Super Bowl champion has zero interest in losing out to Trevor Lawrence, so he’ll likely be as motivated as ever heading into Week 5. Although, it is worth noting that Mahomes will have to keep the ball away from Travis Hunter, which is easier said than done.

The rookie sensation is proving to be resilient on both sides of the ball, which is exactly what he promised us prior to the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. Then again, playing against the best QB in the NFL, as a defender, tends to be a “welcome to the league” moment for many.

The Jags are hoping to prove that they belong, the Chiefs are even more desperately trying to prove that they are still the ones to beat, and those two things should be enough to make this one of the better Monday night match ups that we’ve seen all year.