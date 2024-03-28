“We’ve Turned Up the Fire Under Dak Prescott”: Skip Bayless is Content With Jerry Jones’ Reported Stern Call Against His QB

Recent reports suggest Dak Prescott’s time with the Cowboys might be coming to a conclusion. Despite recently expressing confidence in securing a new long-term deal in Dallas, Prescott is now on track to play out his current contract in 2024, according to NFL Media, with no signs of an immediate extension.

While this might be concerning for Dak and his fans in Dallas, Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless is fully onboard this plan. On the latest episode of ‘Undisputed,’ Bayless contended,

“This will be win-win for me. Now, we put Dak Prescott on the hot seat. Now, we’ve turned up the fire under Dak Prescott and said ‘show us.’ Jerry finally saw the light and said ‘you know what? I’m tired of throwing good money after bad…If your goal is to go win a Super Bowl Dak ain’t it.”

It’s not surprising that the Undisputed host is happy with the reports that Dak has seen the last of Dallas, considering he was vocally upset about him not getting fired after last season. The analyst further rattled off Dallas’s stats with Dak as QB, highlighting the fact that he’s not made it to the Championship in his eight seasons.

Prescott’s current contract lacks both a no-tag and no-trade clause, meaning that unless there’s an extension or an authorized transfer to another team before the trade deadline, the seasoned quarterback will become a free agent after the 2024 season. While reports suggest this is unlikely, and the Cowboys want to give Prescott, an extension, there’s still a chance that the Cowboys QB will have to look for a new home in 2025.

Where Can Dak Prescott go next?

IF Dak Prescott were to be released by the Cowboys after the 2024 season, the QB would hit free agency in 2025. What teams would be a good fit for the QB in this hypothetical situation? Rich Eisen has a shocking answer to this question. The analyst believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers could end up being an ideal landing spot for Dak Prescott in 2025.

The Steelers QB room just got revamped with the welcoming of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, who they have for only one year right now. Eisen said on The Rich Eisen Show,

“Maybe the Steelers are all in. Right now their offense costs nothing. I don’t even think it’s $15 million. They’ll have the money to give Dak a multiple of that. I think the Steelers might be in on Dak and let him finish his career in Pittsburgh.”

While unlikely, it is an interesting thought and a thought that Prescott perhaps should give careful consideration to. As always is the case in the NFL, there are a lot of flying parts and it would take a lot more puzzle pieces to fall into place for Prescott to fall into Pittsburgh.