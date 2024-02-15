What Happened at the KC Chiefs Parade Today? Why is Patrick Mahomes Urging People to Pray for Kansas?

US-NEWS-FBN-CHIEFS-PARADE-SHOOTING-12-KC Medical personnel load a woman into an ambulance after a shooting at Union Station after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Nick Wagner/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Kansas City Missouri USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 103266152W NickxWagnerx krtphotoslive938773

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade turned deadly last night. At the conclusion of the Chiefs rally being held in Kansas City, people were fired on, leading to 22 people being injured, and one confirmed death.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves confirmed the death and said,

“At the conclusion of the Chiefs rally today, there were shots fired on the west side of Union Station…Right now we’re still working on a total number of victims. This is still an active investigation”

The Union Station is a historic train station in downtown Kansas City. The shooting took place at approximately 2 p.m. local time at the end of the parade route. Authorities have announced that three individuals were detained for questioning regarding the incident. As of now, the motive for the shootings remains undisclosed.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said all Chiefs players, coaches, and staff were safe and accounted for and said, “I wish that we lived in a world where we wouldn’t have to see incidents like that. I’m as heartbroken as anybody,” Lucas said. Patrick Mahomes Prays for His City

A flurry of NFL analysts, players, and many more offered up prayers for the victims of the shooting situation. Patrick Mahomes took to X and tweeted, “Praying for Kansas City…” He also reshared Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill’s tweet on the matter, where he urged people to pray for the city and the victims.

Analyst Rich Eisen took to X to show his disdain for the situation, and to urge for gun reform in the US. He said, “Nine children now being treated for gunshot wounds @ChildrensMercy. When are we going to collectively realize there’s a gun problem in our country and do something sensible for our kids?”

Kansas City is currently going through a terrible tragedy in the aftermath of a big win for the city and its people. This is an evolving story.