Buffalo Bills Josh Allen Injury: ‘Quarterback Overdependent’ Bills Might Be In Deep Trouble After Elbow Injury To Allen

The Buffalo Bills have had a sensational start to the 2022 season. Even before the season began, many experts and fans were considering the team to make the playoffs without much hassle and they sure have lived up to the expectations.

Out of their first 7 games, the Bills ended up winning 6 without much trouble. Only the Dolphins were able to surprise them once. So when they took on the Jets last Sunday, fans were expecting them to register another win.

However, the Jets have been incredibly good as well this season and they did manage to surprise the Josh Allen-led unit. The contest ended 20-17 in favor of the Jets. Although there is still a long way to go, the defeat did raise a few concerns regarding Bills’ offense.

Bills QB Josh Allen Expected To Be Limited This Week Due to Elbow Injury

Josh Allen is one of the finest young quarterbacks in the game at the moment. His numbers have been consistently sensational but against the Jets, he had a really bad day. Allen threw two interceptions and wasn’t able to score any touchdowns.

Although the Bills fans won’t be sweating a lot thinking about Allen’s performance as even the best in the business can have an off day once in a while, they would be worried about how the other members of the Bills’ offense looked down and out because Allen wasn’t getting it right.

Commenting on the same, NFL analyst Jimmy Johnson, on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen Show, stated that the biggest problem with Buffalo is that they are clearly overdependent on Josh Allen.

“He didn’t have a good game against the Jets, he made a couple of really poor decisions. So there is going to be a problem if they rely this much on Allen because quarterbacks aren’t going to be great every single week,” Johnson stated.

To make matters worse, Allen is expected to be limited coming week after he complaint about feeling slight pain in his right elbow. He did something to his elbow during the game against Jets and was then evaluated for UCL injury.

The team informed that they are still evaluating the injury and even Allen didn’t look too concerned which suggests that the injury might not be that serious.

However, already the Bills are way too dependent on Allen and if he has to sit out because of an injury, things might start going awry for the Buffalo-based franchise.

