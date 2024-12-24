Dillon Gabriel Landing Spots: Top Four Teams That Might Target the Heisman Finalist in the 2025 NFL Draft

Dillon Gabriel saved the best for his last year, taking Oregon Ducks to the college playoffs and becoming a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. After six seasons and 63 starts under his belt, he will finally be going pro. So which teams would be willing to take a chance on him?

Unlike other Heisman finalists and QBs like Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Gabriel would most likely be a third or fourth-round pick. Given the lack of depth in the QB department in the draft next year, teams might even take him late in the second round.

The first team that would be willing to take him might be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gabriel might fit perfectly with the Buccaneers

Todd Bowles and his coaching staff have done an impressive job revitalizing Baker Mayfield’s career over the past couple of years, maximizing the potential of a quarterback whose trajectory once seemed uncertain. Mayfield, similar in height and stature to Dillon Gabriel, doesn’t possess the strongest arm, though he does have a slight edge in physical strength.

What Mayfield and Gabriel share is a quick, efficient short release—a trait that has served Mayfield well. Given the Buccaneers’ lack of depth at quarterback, Gabriel could thrive with the right support system. With a stronger offensive line and a reliable running game, he might find the conditions to succeed in Tampa.

Gabriel could thrive in Miami Dolphins’ system

Tua Tagovailoa is one of the shortest quarterbacks in the NFL, standing below the average height for the position. However, Mike McDaniel has transformed the Dolphins’ quarterback into one of the league’s most efficient passers, by leveraging his strengths, particularly his ability to execute quick, short throws.

Similarly, Dillon Gabriel’s strong pocket presence, high accuracy, and knack for throwing on time make him an ideal fit for Miami’s pass-friendly system.

Gabriel could serve as a reliable backup to Tua and potentially earn the starting job within a year or two. With Tagovailoa’s history of concussions and his susceptibility to missing games, Gabriel might see significant playing time in Miami, providing a smooth transition should Tua’s career be cut short.

Los Angeles Rams: another system that could benefit Gabriel

Sean McVay has a proven ability to maximize the potential of any quarterback in the league. Playing under his guidance and learning from a seasoned veteran like Matthew Stafford would provide Dillon Gabriel with an excellent opportunity to refine his skills.

The Rams previously drafted Stetson Bennett as a backup—a similarly undersized quarterback—and Gabriel’s style as a pocket passer aligns with what McVay values in his quarterbacks.

While it’s uncertain whether the Rams will see Gabriel as a long-term option, his fit within McVay’s system makes him an intriguing prospect. Only time will tell if they consider him part of their future plans.

Dillon Gabriel similar to 49ers’ Brock Purdy?

It’s not a bold claim if we say that Kyle Shanahan is a QB whisperer. The offensive mastermind has been able to get the best out of Jimmy G and then turned Mr Irrelevant into a success story. He has proven that he can work with a QB who is physically limited and that any player can thrive in his system if surrounded by great skill players.

Gabriel has a lot of similar qualities as Purdy and possesses pocket composure, but can still move around when the situation demands. However, Purdy is more mobile than the Oregon Alum.

Dillon Gabriel has some good qualities. He has a quick release, a good read, and can keep the ball moving. He believes in his ability to stand in the pocket and doesn’t panic. The Ducks QB has also shown that he can get out of pocket and can throw on the run. He’s accurate on short to intermediate levels.

However, there are a lot of things missing from his game. Gabriel is short and doesn’t have the biggest or strongest of arms. He also doesn’t possess a good deep ball and is not a physical specimen. All things considered, the best destination for him might be Miami.