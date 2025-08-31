mobile app bar

What is the Estimated Production Cost of Tom Brady’s Seven Super Bowl Rings?

Triston Drew Cook
Published

Tom Brady

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) hoists the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

When you win seven championships, in any sport, you tend to receive your fair share of precious gems and metals. In the case of Tom Brady, it’s safe to say that no expense was spared throughout the construction of his seven Super Bowl rings.

In fact, some of Brady’s rings are so extravagant that he was required to pay tens of thousands of dollars in manufacturing costs himself. The average cost of a Super Bowl ring ranges between $30,000 and $50,000, and the NFL itself contributes just $5,000 towards each of the first 150 rings that a team may have ordered in honor of the occasion.

In the event of Brady’s fifth championship win, which infamously came at the expense of the Atlanta Falcons and their 28-3 lead, the New England Patriots commemorated their come-from-behind victory in style. Each ring contained exactly 205 stones, signifying the uninterrupted eight months that the team spent together prior to the start of the season, as well as a price tag of $37,000.

Of course, championship rings have become increasingly intricate throughout the past several decades, so those costs figure to only climb higher throughout the upcoming season. For example, two of the most recent winners in the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams, both decided to live large and invest in some of the most complex designs that we have ever seen.

Given an average range of $30-$50,000, as well as the fact that at least one $37,000 price point is confirmed, it’s safe to say that more than a quarter of a million dollars has gone into celebrating the most decorated signal caller in the history of the NFL. Throw in the sentimental and historical value that also comes with each and every single one of Brady’s rings, and his jewelry box is likely worth millions of dollars on its own.

Nevertheless, his latest advertising campaign with Fox Sports sees him jokingly suggesting that “it’s not that hard” to become a household name in the world of professional football. Thankfully, it is hard to sell an ill-gotten Super Bowl ring.

One swindler found that out the hard way when he attempted to conspire against one of Brady’s former teammates. The fraudster made a dishonest offer of $50,000 for the unnamed player’s Super Bowl and college championship rings, claiming that they would give him half of the money upfront, and the other half once the rings had been sold at an auction.

The second the former Patriot tried to cash his checks, they immediately bounced, and the FBI took things from there. Brady himself was infamously finessed out of a pair of Super Bowl jerseys, but thankfully, he had the wherewithal to hold onto all seven of his rings.

Considering how hard he worked to earn each of them, however, it’s likely that they’ll remain in possession right up until his final breath, so fans shouldn’t expect to see any of them up for auction anytime soon.

