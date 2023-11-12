What Is the ‘JC’ Patch On Deion Sanders’ Sweat Shirts?

Deion Sanders has become an icon for his unique style. His induction into the Colorado Buffaloes has made the NFL star turned coach more famous than ever, with fans witnessing pure luxury in person. He has become a viral sensation after being spotted in stylish sweatshirts, hats, and wayfarers on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Every detail means a great deal to Coach Prime, who also tries to reflect the same on his team. Notably, he once kicked one of his team members out of the gym for wearing the wrong socks. Fans found these instances to be very intriguing. However, what was even more intriguing for them was the JC patch on his hoodies and shirts, often spotted on his ensembles on game day.

It is safe to say Deion Sanders always has a strong message to convey, as his recent camouflage ensemble made headlines for a deeper meaning. Prime recently gave a tribute with his camouflage ensemble to the Army veterans on Veterans Day during the matchup against the Arizona Wildcats. Nevertheless, even this unique ensemble had a JC patch on it.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CziKxPSMUS2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Fans actually thought Sanders’ JC patch meant Jesus Christ due to his devotion, but the real meaning goes much deeper for Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders Clears Air on the Intriguing JC Patch

Deion Sanders is often active on social media and never shies away from sending a strong message. Now that fans are aware the ‘JC ‘ patch means a great deal, Coach Prime cared to clear the air himself by answering the recurring questions on the ‘JC patch’ via a tweet.

“The initials I wear on my gameDay apparel is JC which stands for a very important man in my life Jimmie Callaway the Equiptment Man of FSU. There’s nobody like My JC”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DeionSanders/status/1532047320610652161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

On the tweet, he posted a picture of a sign with a ‘Reserved for Jimmy Callaway’ message, along with a heartfelt note. This isn’t the first time Deion Sanders has mentioned JC in high regard. In a post back in 2020, Sanders thanked God for bringing him into his life, calling him the ‘father figure’.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CG35AAsBgV9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sanders indeed has much more depth to his life than he is regarded for. He has led CU to great heights despite a struggling O-Line in an entirely new environment. They currently stand at 4-5 after their narrow loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nick_rothschild/status/1723479506181030393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

What adds to the dainty picture is Shedeur Sanders‘ struggles, even after delivering power-packed and consistent performances week after week. The hopes with Coach Prime at the Buffaloes’ helm remain high, even against the struggles. Whether Colorado is prepared for an explosive finish to their season will be interesting to watch.