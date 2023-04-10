Sean McVay ’s Wife Veronika Khomyn’s Last Summer’s Bikini Pics Are Breaking the Internet Even Today & Fans Shouldn’t Be Blamed for It

Sean McVay made history when he became the youngest head coach in the NFL to win the Super Bowl. He joined the Rams in 2017 and has since been working with the team. It took him time to establish himself, though his wife, Veronika Khomyn, was always by his side when he was still an assistant to the Washington Commanders.

Khomyn is a model and relator from Ukraine who met her future husband when she was a college student in Virginia. She is often seen wearing custom gear with his name and the team’s name to show her support. Fans love having her on the sidelines.

The couple is also fond of vacationing together. In fact, at a France getaway, McVay proposed to Khomyn in 2019. Since then, they have been vacationing even more. One particular picture of her that she posted in the summer of 2022 is garnering a lot of attention and love from the fans.

Beautiful wife of Sean McVay shows off her killer curves

Veronika uploaded a picture on her Instagram account in July 2022. She wore a printed bikini and a pair of sunglasses. The wife of the Rams coach looked like a “Super Bowl Prize,” according to a fan.

She posed on a yacht; behind her was the clear blue ocean. Fans commented: “You’re literally a goddess!” “That is an absolutely amazing view!! The ocean looks amazing too.”

According to McVay, the Rams will enter the 2023 season refreshed

The head coach believes that change is inevitable if the team plans to avoid producing negative results. “It’s something that you got to have the necessary agility, but it is something that we knew was inevitable, and ‘How do we really figure out how to have a more disciplined approach?’ is the way that you look at it.”