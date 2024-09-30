“I Ended Up in a Chat Room and Couldn’t Get Out”: Bill Belichick Voices His Early Struggles With ‘Instaface’

Bill Belichick has recently stepped onto Instagram, or ‘Instaface,’ as he calls it, and this journey hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing! While he is heralded as the ‘greatest coach of all time,’ his field experience clearly hasn’t translated well to technology!

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN analyst shared his experience using social media for the first time. Describing his debut on Instagram as ‘rough,’ Belichick recounted how he was scrolling through the app and didn’t quite understand much of the interface.

In his confusion, he ended up in a random chat room and couldn’t find a way to get out!

“Pat, I’ll tell you, it was, it was rough… I was just scrolling through. I have no idea what I’m doing. And I end up in a chat room and couldn’t get out.”

There was, however, someone who came to the former coach’s rescue. An internet user named Kobe texted Belichick and detailed the steps to exit the chat room.

“So, some guy named Kobe texted me. I asked him, how do I get out of the chat room? Kobe texted me, sent me like, you know, the four things to get out. So I escaped.”

“I don’t know how I got trapped in there. I got in, but I couldn’t get out,” the former NFL coach continued.

“I have no idea what I’m doing on Instaface.. I was just scrolling through and I ended up in a chat room.. I got trapped in there and I couldn’t get out” Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2npdXlo1Sh — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 30, 2024

That said, McAfee had some theories as to why Belichick might have had such a whirlwind experience in his encounter with social media.

Bill Belichick’s Instagram woes

After the coach shared his experience, McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk discussed the likely reasons behind Belichick’s misadventure in the chatroom. They concluded that accidentally clicking on a notification was the root of the problem.

“So when somebody goes live, they like drop you like a notification at the top,” said McAfee.

He further conjectured that Belichick must have clicked on a notification from someone on his following list. This likely sent a notification to everyone the former head coach was following, indicating that he was on someone else’s livestream.

“So he accidentally obviously hit somebody that he’s following. He’s in there and it notifies everybody. Bill Belichick is in here,” explained the analyst while remarking how this mistake is pretty common.

McAfee further explained how the notification is displayed at the top if the feature is on, where one might accidentally tap on it. Therefore, the analyst advised the coach to turn off notifications for this particular social media app—Instaface.

“Somebody needs to tell Bill, turn off all notifications on screen. Can’t have it on there.”

Hopefully, Bill Belichick takes the analyst’s advice, and we get to see the more comfortable version of him on social media more often!