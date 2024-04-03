“What’s Stopping You?”: Deion Sanders Delivers Eye-Opening Lecture on Friends, Family & Uber Generation

Colorado University students are back from spring break and that means Coach Deion Sanders ’ epic motivational speeches are back as well. Before the break, Coach Prime’s life lessons and insightful lectures at each training session were going viral.

In the latest session after the break, Sanders asked his players a simple question – “What’s stopping you?” He reminded his students that answering this question is key to stop wasting time – the most valuable asset that we have. Addressing his team before a practice session in a video shared by Well Off Media, Sanders asked the room,

“What’s stopping you? Time! There’s something you are wasting that you can’t redeem, so you got to stop wasting that. Time is the most precious coin, most valuable asset that you have.”

After the room was filled with silence despite Coach Sanders asking students multiple to answer what’s stopping them, he himself took the charge and educated his pupils. The first and foremost component that stops many athletes from growth per Deion Sanders was shockingly, family. He asked his students to take the hard pill at times and not worry about cutting some family members. He acknowledged he might sound crazy because he is asking his students to not trust their blood but most often, it’s the one closest to us who backstab or have bad intentions for us.

"Serve an eviction notice to some family members. I know it's blood but often times they stopping you. I know it's kinship but often times that's what's stopping you. I know you think they have your best interest at heart but often times that's stopping you." From family, he turned to friends and asked his players to not feel guilty if they found themselves successful soon while their friends were still in the trenches. Coach Prime advised his players to not lose themselves to the bad influence of their friends while trying to uplift them.

“Friends. People that you came up with. you grew up with back in the inner city, we have a guilt thing about us, we feel like if we make it, we feel guilty that they didn’t make it so we try to bring them along with us and then some way, they get into some bull junk or get us into some bull junk that pulls us away.” Lastly, Coach Prime blamed the Uber Generation of today that’s stopping his players from achieving greatness. Using the term uber generation as a metaphor for is very crative by Deion Sanders. One normally calls for an Uber when they intend to travel somehwhere. However the term “Uber Generation” refers to the ease in access to all the modern day vices (drugs, social media, addiction etc) that easily come to us without calling. It’s the accessibility of an Uber sans calling.

“We in this Uber generation that’s really trying to catch you on your way. See Uber’s on call when you get ready to go somewhere. You don’t call no Uber when you just chilling or when you idle. You call an uber when you want to get somewhere, and go somewhere. You get an Uber generation is really trying to catch you on your way to where you going.” It’s important to identify what’s stopping you from growing so as to make the most of the limited resource called time we have. Interestingly, Coach Prime lectured his students on a similar emotion during the spring break.

Coach Deion Sanders Urges Players to Be Punctual

During the spring break last week. Coach Sanders went for a quick vacation in the Dominican Republic. Despite being in a recreational mood, the University of Colorado coach only had his team in mind. From the African country, Coach Prime posted a video on his social media asking the players to be responsible and not miss crucial team meetings.

In order to achieve this, it’s important to be on time and Coach Prime thus urged his pupils to be on time after the Spring Break. He stressed attention to detail multiple times and explained that a strong offseason always translates into success in the regular season.