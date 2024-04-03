mobile app bar

“What’s Stopping You?”: Deion Sanders Delivers Eye-Opening Lecture on Friends, Family & Uber Generation

Suresh Menon
Published

Colorado University students are back from spring break and that means Coach Deion Sanders’ epic motivational speeches are back as well. Before the break, Coach Prime’s life lessons and insightful lectures at each training session were going viral.
In the latest session after the break, Sanders asked his players a simple question – “What’s stopping you?” He reminded his students that answering this question is key to stop wasting time – the most valuable asset that we have. Addressing his team before a practice session in a video shared by Well Off Media, Sanders asked the room,
“What’s stopping you? Time! There’s something you are wasting that you can’t redeem, so you got to stop wasting that. Time is the most precious coin, most valuable asset that you have.”
“Serve an eviction notice to some family members. I know it’s blood but often times they stopping you. I know it’s kinship but often times that’s what’s stopping you. I know you think they have your best interest at heart but often times that’s stopping you.”
From family, he turned to friends and asked his players to not feel guilty if they found themselves successful soon while their friends were still in the trenches. Coach Prime advised his players to not lose themselves to the bad influence of their friends while trying to uplift them.
“Friends. People that you came up with. you grew up with back in the inner city, we have a guilt thing about us, we feel like if we make it, we feel guilty that they didn’t make it so we try to bring them along with us and then some way, they get into some bull junk or get us into some bull junk that pulls us away.”
“We in this Uber generation that’s really trying to catch you on your way. See Uber’s on call when you get ready to go somewhere. You don’t call no Uber when you just chilling or when you idle. You call an uber when you want to get somewhere, and go somewhere. You get an Uber generation is really trying to catch you on your way to where you going.”

Coach Deion Sanders Urges Players to Be Punctual

During the spring break last week. Coach Sanders went for a quick vacation in the Dominican Republic. Despite being in a recreational mood, the University of Colorado coach only had his team in mind. From the African country, Coach Prime posted a video on his social media asking the players to be responsible and not miss crucial team meetings.
In order to achieve this, it’s important to be on time and Coach Prime thus urged his pupils to be on time after the Spring Break. He stressed attention to detail multiple times and explained that a strong offseason always translates into success in the regular season.

