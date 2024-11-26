mobile app bar

“Still Pretty Far Down in the Valley of Adversity”: Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys’ Condition After Big Commanders Win

Samnur Reza
Published

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks to the media before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

After five consecutive losses, the Dallas Cowboys finally secured a 34-26 win last Sunday. And that too against the high-flying Washington Commanders, their biggest divisional rival this season. One could argue that America’s Team has finally turned things around and is on its way to achieving greatness this season, not a write-off. While head coach Mike McCarthy is hoping for the same, he knows the team still remains in the pit.

On Monday’s presser, Scott Dixon of AP reminded McCarthy that he had been saying that “handling success is more difficult than handling adversity” during the losing streak, and if this was a part of his message this week. The head coach replied with a firm “No,” accompanied by a brief chuckle.

“We’re still pretty far down in the valley of adversity right now,” McCarthy added.

He believes that the win this week at the Commanders’ home was only “one step in the right direction.” And the Cowboys still have a “lot of climbing to do.”

According to the NY Times, the Cowboys have just a 1% chance of making the playoffs this season. They would need to win all six remaining games, including beating the Commanders and the Eagles, both divisional opponents ranked higher than Dallas. Only then will their 1% chance increase.

But first, the Cowboys will have to defeat the Giants next Thursday — following what many would call a brief break after Sunday’s game. McCarthy has a similar sentiment.

“This Thursday game comes at you so fast,” he said in the presser. “And really, rest or recovery is very critical.”

Clearly, the Cowboys remain in the metaphorical pit. And it will take a hell of a lot more than what they’ve shown week in and week out to get out. McCarthy further said about the upcoming TNF game:

“I do know how important it is for this locker room. Because we need this game. We recognize that. The urgency is there. But we got long ways to go.”

The Cowboys will host the Giants at AT&T Stadium on 28th November. The struggling, 2-9 Giants are very likely to lose the game, and, surely to McCarthy’s wish, the locker room will find enough motivation from it.

