“What’s the Question?”: Sean Payton Almost Loses His Cool While Addressing the ‘Historically Embarrassing’ Loss Against Dolphins During Press Conference

The Miami Dolphins are over the moon after crushing the soul of the Broncos last night and as one can expect, Denver coach Sean Payton isn’t too amused by it. While talking to the reporters after the loss, Payton almost lost his cool when he just couldn’t understand the question from one of the media members.

https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1706039960736809396?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sean Payton has a wealth of experience when it comes to managing teams in the NFL. He was brought in to fix the Denver Broncos but looks like the job is tougher than he what he thought. Things aren’t going well for the veteran coach. Payton looked visibly displeased with the way his unit performed during the massive 20-70 loss against the Dolphins. Moreover, when one reporter highlighted this fact once again, Payton couldn’t help but ask him about what exactly his question was.

Payton Loses His Cool as Reporter Riles Him Up

After the Dolphins vs Broncos contest ended, Payton called the loss an absolute embarrassment and referred to the overall game as a very tough one to watch. Moreover, a reporter rubbing salt on he coach’s wounds during the postgame press meet, said that the defeat is much more than a embarrassment and called it historic which riled Payton up.

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1706044965300633736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When the reporter stated the fact that it is only the third time a team has scored 70 points, things got a bit heated and a back and forth ensued between Payton and the reporter- “What’s the question ? What’s the question? ,” Payton asked the reporter.Reporter responded – How do you feel ? Seemingly frustrated Payton then replied, “I was just telling ya. Next question.”

https://twitter.com/henrycmckenna/status/1706061456930742775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It seems like the loss, as expected, hasn’t gone down well with Payton. Last night, Broncos became only the third team in the competition to concede 70 points. Moreover, Payton had a lot of harsh words to say about Nathaniel Hackett before he took over Broncos, so the repeated defeats are only going to add on to Sean’s agony and frustration.

Russell Wilson Calls the Game Against Dolphins a ‘Tough Loss’

Russel Wilson, after the contest ended, insisted that the best thing his team can do is move forward and focus on the upcoming games. He credited the Dolphins for making good plays and accepted that his unit was outplayed by a better team. Addressing the loss, he said-

“I think that was tough one today. I felt like we had some good thing going for us in the first half. The part was that I felt like you know that game kinda got away from us. They played really well. We have good players and the reality is 14 games season. That’s what we got to focus on moving forward. From a leadership point of view, te biggest thing we can do is to learn everything we can- what we did well and didn’t do so well.”

https://twitter.com/Broncos/status/1706047765418012979?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Wilson looked extremely down after facing the mammoth loss, however, he made it clear that he still has a lot of faith in his boys. Broncos will play Chicago Bears next on the road and Russell reckons his unit will bounce back and will be ready for the encounter.