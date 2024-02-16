When and How to Watch Apple TV+ Documentary “The Dynasty” based on Tom Brady & Bill Belichick’s Golden Era?

FOXBOROUGH, MA – NOVEMBER 24: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys on November 24, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 24 Cowboys at Patriots PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon482191124134

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world in 2020 when he announced his departure from the New England Patriots. After playing with the Patriots for 20 years and winning 6 Super Bowls with them, TB12’s exit was unanimously surprising. Since then, NFL fans have been speculating the reasons for Brady taking this massive step. While some believe it is because his $50 million salary demands were not met, others feel it was because of an extremely deteriorating relationship. Luckily for us, we can put the theories to bed due to Apple TV+.

The streaming giant on February 16th is launching a documentary called “The Dynasty” detailing the 20-year-old era of New England Patriots. Directed by Emmy-winning director Matthew Hamachek, the documentary aims to be a comprehensive peek into the Patriots locker room from 2000 – 2020.

It is set to showcase the protagonist of this era Tom Brady making his debut in 2000 and his rise as a starter due to Drew Bledsoe’s injury. The other major themes covered in the documentary are the rise of the dynasty, how the Patriots won three Super Bowls in four seasons and their eventual downfall and rebuild.

The total episodes are set to be 10 with a weekly rollout of 2 episodes. As per early reports, the first four episodes will focus on the Patriots & Brady’s rise, and the middle three on scandals like Spygate, Aaron Hernandez’s arrest, and Deflategate. The last four episodes are reported to eventually talk about the much-anticipated relationship issues between Brady & Belichick leading to the former’s exit from the team. Safe to say, there is a lot of juicy content to revel in for the Patriots fans.

Several Revelations to Come Out From “The Dynasty”

As per “The Athletic”, the two main protagonists of the documentary are Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. The documentary extensively focuses on the relationship between Belichick and Brady and is said to be the most insightful account of their relationship. It also has a stellar supporting star cast with owner Robert Kraft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell along with the entire Patriots squad.

One of the juiciest bits that have been revealed before the release is Wes Welker’s analogy to explaining Brady and Belichick’s relationship at the end. The former Wide Receiver likened Brady to an abused dog as he kept showing up for Belichick. Brady’s best friend Rob Gronkowski has also reportedly expressed similar sentiments for Belichick.

The TE in the documentary reportedly described his dread every time he entered Patriots’ place. Apart from the Brady – Belichick focus, fans are super excited for the reported re-enactment from Robyn Glaser where he smashed the Spygate tapes using a hammer.

Fans as expected are super excited with the above-mentioned takes reported to be part of the footage. They hence took to “X” to share their thoughts and excitement.

The major talking point online obviously was the revelation surrounding Brady’s sour exit from the Patriots.

All said and done, as the weeks progress, this docuseries is set to be polarising with more content. You can stream the documentary here!