Julian Edelman Recalls Philly Fan “Making Fun” of His Haircut for “Three Straight Hours”

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) walks off the field to the bench during the second quarter of an NFL Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New England Patriots At Cincinnati Bengals Football 12 15 2019

Former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is known for his toughness and clutch performances on the field. Despite his resilience, even NFL players like him can feel unsettled at times, especially when faced with the rowdy fans of Philadelphia. Recently, the former wideout shared an incident where an Eagles fan relentlessly teased him about his haircut for three hours straight.

During a segment of the “Games with Names” podcast, Edelman shared how one particular game in Philadelphia left a lasting impression on him. Sporting a haircut with two bold claw marks shaved into the back, he walked onto the field, feeling stylish and daring. However, his confidence was short-lived as a fan in the stands fixated on teasing him about his haircut.

For the following three hours, the persistent heckler kept at it, continuously making fun of Edelman’s appearance. But the NFL star wasn’t going to take it lying down. He was playing as the backup QB in that game, and after throwing a touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett, Edelman casually scratched the back of his head, acknowledging the teasing while also displaying his confidence and indifference towards the criticism.

“I just remember in Philly, I had this haircut once, and I had these two claw marks in the back of my fade… This guy made fun of my haircut for three straight hours, and it was right after I zinged onto Philip Dorsett. I threw that touchdown pass, looked at him, and I scratched the back of my head.”

Speaking of which, the three-time Super Bowl champion also revealed during the podcast that he loved to play the role of a “villain” during high-octane games — a unique tactic that certainly worked for Tom Brady’s ex-teammate.

Edelman Preferred Boos Over Cheers

When playing in cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Buffalo, Edelman embraced the role of a villain, and he enjoyed it too. The more hostile the environment, the merrier it was for the star wideout.

Edelman shared that the boos from the crowd only fueled his performance instead of demotivating him. While home games were enjoyable, there was a thrill in silencing a crowd on their home turf, something the Patriots have been known to do over the past two decades.

“I like when F talk. I almost liked playing more on away games. That’s why I loved playing in New York and Buffalo. I loved being the villain. I liked bringing the circus on the road, showing everyone that they came to see us, not their team,” added Mr. Reliable.

Shifting the gears from the Eagles to the Cowboys, Edelman then shared what it felt like to face off against America’s Team. For him, it felt like navigating through a nightclub or bustling sports bar, complete with cheerleaders dancing on poles by the field. The fans were always right at arm’s length, shouting at the top of their voice. “They are pretty much in your locker room, the people,” he said.

That said, in the 12 years of his NFL career, Edelman played a crucial role as Brady’s go-to guy while playing with the New England Patriots. While he wasn’t the center of attention for his contribution, Edelman was known as Mr. Reliable — always there to deliver, especially in the postseason. His legacy is all about standout performances and dependability.