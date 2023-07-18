6 Years Ago, Kirk Cousins Dished Out $2,000,000 for a Plot of Land Near Lake Michigan to Build His Dream Beach House

Kirk Cousins, the former Washington Redskins QB who signed a massive extension with the Minnesota Vikings last year, made a substantial investment in real estate around 6 years ago. He had purchased a remarkable plot of land for an astounding $2,000,000.

In 2017, Kirk Cousins made a significant decision to invest in a piece of land near Lake Michigan with the intention of building his dream beach house. While he could have opted for a pre-built lavish house with all the modern amenities, Cousins chose to start from scratch, ensuring that every detail of his future beach house would be tailored to his liking.

Kirk Cousins’ Dream Beach House: A Perfect Blend of Luxury and Serenity

Kirk Cousins' Dream Beach House: A Perfect Blend of Luxury and Serenity

Kirk Cousins' journey to create his dream beach house near Lake Michigan has finally come to fruition.

Situated in a prime location and priced at $4.74 million as per Urban Splatter, the beachfront property offers breathtaking views of Lake Michigan and provides an idyllic setting for Cousins’ dream home. Spanning over 11,000 square feet, the sprawling mansion boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms, providing ample space for comfortable living. The property sits on an expansive lot size of approximately 2.63 acres, offering stunning water views and a serene atmosphere that complements the lakeside location.

Located on Dunegrass Cir Dr, Saugatuck, the estate exemplifies the allure of lakeside living, allowing Kirk Cousins and his family to immerse themselves in the peaceful and comfortable surroundings. The property’s prime location ensures easy access to the city’s artistic offerings and the picturesque Lake Michigan beach, providing endless opportunities for leisure and relaxation.

“It’s a no-brainer”: Kirk Cousins Once Donated $500,000 to Social Justice Initiatives

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins not only excels in building lavish properties but also showcases his commitment to giving back to the community. Back in 2021, Cousins made headlines for his significant contribution of $500,000 to the Vikings’ social justice committee, further highlighting his dedication to making a positive impact.

Expressing his admiration for the committee’s work, Cousins along with his wife explained the motivation behind his generous donation, stating,

“We’ve observed the work that our social justice group here with the Vikings and our locker room has done, really, since before I got here. It’s just been very impressive the way players have led, and there’s been players very involved. And I’ve observed and just been really impressed. So we wanted to get involved in the community, and we thought it’s a no-brainer to just go through right where I go to work every day, the people we know, and it just made a lot of sense.”

Andre Patterson, a leader of the social justice committee, expressed heartfelt gratitude, describing Cousins’ donation as “tremendous” and praising his support for the group’s efforts to help more people.

Cousins’ generous act aligns with the ongoing efforts of the Vikings’ social justice committee and follows a $5 million donation from the Wilf family, the team’s owners. Together, they are making substantial contributions to important causes, including criminal justice reform, education, and voter registration.