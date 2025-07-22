Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Asks Fans for Donations and Prayers for 8-Month-Old Family Member Battling Cancer

2025 hasn’t been a good year for Patrick Mahomes and his family.

After heartbreakingly losing the chance to complete a historic three-peat at the Super Bowl this year, just a few days later, news broke that Mahomes’ grandfather, Larry “Randy” Martin, had passed away at the age of 78. And now, a few months later, the Mahomes family is facing “one of the hardest trials of their lives.”

Earlier today, Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi, took to Instagram with a deeply personal plea. In a Story post shared to her account, Mama Mahomes asked fans for both prayers and financial support for her cousin’s 8-month-old grandson, Luka, who is currently battling Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma.

“Please join me in continuing to pray for my cousin’s grandson,” she penned. “Sweet Luka is still fighting… undergoing chemo and fighting hard.”

She also included a GoFundMe link, asking anyone who felt led to donate and help Luka’s family navigate what she described as one of the hardest trials of their lives, and rightly so.

Pray for the Mahomes family pic.twitter.com/BxwQLh3w9k — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) July 22, 2025

According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Luka was a healthy baby up until his 8-month birthday. While on vacation, he aspirated a small amount of pool water. A few days later, his mother, Cassie, who is also a trained ICU nurse, noticed his breathing was unusually fast.

Initially suspecting pneumonia, she took him to the pediatrician. But what followed was a nightmare no parent is ever prepared for.

On June 3rd, Luka was airlifted to Dallas Children’s Hospital, where doctors discovered a large tumor pressing against his left lung. It had filled with fluid, causing the lung to fully collapse. That same day, Luka underwent surgery to place a chest tube and immediately began his first round of chemotherapy.

He spent five days in the ICU on high-flow oxygen before being moved to the oncology floor. Meanwhile, Luka’s chest tube remained in place and continued draining fluid from his lungs.

His next round of chemo was scheduled for June 25th, with doctors hoping it would significantly reduce the buildup. But as of now, we have no updates about how the latest chemo sessions went.

Throughout the ordeal, Luka’s parents, Cassie and Carlos, have remained by his side 24/7. Cassie has taken leave from her ICU job to avoid exposing Luka, who is now immunocompromised, to any risk. This decision, while necessary, means the family is currently operating with one income during the most financially and emotionally demanding period of their lives.

As of now, Luka’s fundraiser has raised $4,165 of its $5,000 goal from 60 donations, a number that is now expected to grow, thanks to Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi’s amplification.

As Randi Mahomes said on her IG Story: Pray if you can, donate if you’re able. But above all, recognize the weight of what this young family is facing and don’t look away.

Here is the link to donate to Luka’s treatments.