When Myles Garrett Recalled How He Spent $20,000 to Improve His Mother’s Wedding Ring

Even though Myles Garrett has been lucky enough to enjoy one of the most lucrative careers of any pass rusher in NFL history, the star defender of the Cleveland Browns has maintained that he adheres to the fundamentals of financial literacy. However, much like any celebrity athlete, he still finds himself being a bit prone to occasionally splurging on something that he feels is worth it.

After voicing his frustrations over the team’s lack of Super Bowl hopes, Garrett demanded a trade, claiming that he had no desire to waste the prime of his career with a franchise that had failed to make the most of his talents. Forced to either pay up or shut up, the Browns took the former.

Today, Garrett enjoys a yearly salary of $40 million, more than enough to ensure that he is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL today. His four-year, $160-million contract extension features $123 million in guarantees and also crowns Garrett as the highest-paid defensive end to ever grace the gridiron.

Even though multi-million dollar contracts and sack titles have become a yearly tradition for him, the Texas product was still peculiar when it came to spending his first million. Though he was sure not to blow through his rookie contract, Garret was also certain that he wanted to use a portion of the money to give his father a blessing.

After his father told him that he wanted a brand new M6 BMW, that’s all he needed to hear, and the car was his. Afterwards, it was time to give back to his mother.

In a loving gesture, the then-rookie Garrett dropped $20,000 on improving his mother’s wedding ring, although he wasn’t necessarily sure that it was the most pressing of needs for the family.

“I don’t know how I got roped into this wedding ring improvement, but I was asked to add a couple more of them shiny stones to her ring. And it’s your mother. You don’t say “no” to your mother.”

From there, the rest of his first-ever million was dedicated to luxury timepieces and real estate properties. For every real-world asset he bought, Garret made sure to balance it out with something tasteful for himself.

Thankfully, he won’t have to worry about those finances catching up to him. His record-breaking contract with the Browns should ensure that he no longer wants or needs anything for the remainder of his days.

While that luxury will come at the cost of his championship aspirations, Garrett’s willingness to accept Cleveland’s offer suggests that it’s a lot easier to give up on your dreams when you’re sleeping in silk sheets. Nevertheless, the four-time All-Pro is set to terrorize the likes of the AFC for the foreseeable future, giving him the opportunity to transform his team into an unlikely gatekeeper.

The Browns may not be able to make the playoffs themselves, but Garrett and co. will certainly do their best to ensure that their rivals won’t be able to either.