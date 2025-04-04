When Rob Gronkowski Detailed the Chicago Bears Game That Helped Him Win Tom Brady’s Trust

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) talks with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Today, Rob Gronkowski is remembered by many as one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history. But before he became a legend, he had to earn his stripes, especially from his former team’s talisman, Tom Brady.

For Gronk, the turning point didn’t come with a spike, a touchdown dance, or a Super Bowl ring. It came in Chicago, at the snowy landscape of Soldier Field on December 12, 2010.

Back in 2024, during an episode of the Full Send podcast, Gronk reminisced about that very moment. He was initially asked to open up about the genesis of his bromance with the GOAT—the exact moment he knew he wasn’t just another rookie in the Patriots system, but Tom Brady’s guy.

In response, Gronk revealed that it was Week 10 of his rookie season. He was still adjusting to the intensity of the league, and practice wasn’t exactly a picnic. He described how the coaching staff—and Brady himself—didn’t take it easy on him.

“They wanted me to be great. That’s the understanding I have now. I could take it as well. You can come at me, yell at me, whatever. Put me as an example. That’s fine,” he explained.

Before the Bears game, nothing changed. The Patriots’ coaching staff kept pushing him hard in practice, drilling a specific route into his head all week. “So in practice, they harp on me: You gotta hit this route. They’re starting to gain that trust in me,” Gronk recalled.

From Belichick & Co.’s point of view, Gronkowski executing his plans was of the highest priority because the man waiting across him on the field was none other than Brian Urlacher—future Hall of Famer, linebacker nightmare, and one of the most physical defenders in the league back then.

As things transpired, Gronk’s efforts paid off, and the rookie TE was able to get the better of his counterpart on the field. “So, guess who the linebacker is? I’m going one-on-one with Brian Urlacher,” Gronk continued. “I post up Brian Urlacher, put my shoulder down, turn around—boom—the ball’s right there. Make the catch, and we just started going crazy.”

Gronk ended the night recording five receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown during the game. The TE’s contributions helped the Patriots dominate the matchup, securing a 36-7 victory over the Bears.

For Belichick—and especially Brady—this was the moment they knew they could count on Gronkowski. “That’s when I gained the trust of Tom Brady. And then from there on out, I played every single play.”

And the rest, as they say, is history, because from that point forward, he became a cornerstone of the Patriots’ offense and Brady’s go-to weapon for nearly a decade, winning four Super Bowls together.