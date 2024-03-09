mobile app bar

Shannon Sharpe Celebrates His Groundbreaking Katt Williams Interview With Another Rolex After Revealing He Has Earned Millions From It

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has once again taken center stage for his Katt Williams interview, although it has been almost two months since its release. The interview sparked a huge set of controversies as Williams accused Cedric the Entertainer of joke theft, asserted that comedian Kevin Harts is an ‘industry plant’, and spilled some industry secrets, among other things, on Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay.

While the ‘Friday’ actor caused a stir with his chosen words, it was the former tight end who cashed in big time from the interview. The former Browns man recently revealed that he has received a massive paycheck from YouTube and has made millions of dollars from his episode with Katt Williams alone.

This 2-hour, 46-minute-long interview marked a major milestone for the former NFL star as it attracted 61.5 million views and 1.5 million likes. Moreover, his podcast has seen substantial growth into a huge family with 2.95 million subscribers. To celebrate these milestones, Sharpe treated himself to a well-deserved award: a stylish new Rolex.

During his very recent banter session on “Nightcap” alongside co-host Chad Johnson, Unc proudly showed off his gleaming golden Rolex. He mentioned it to be the Rolex Daytona “John Mayer” edition, which he purchased to celebrate his podcast triumphs.

This particular version of the timeless timepiece is no longer being manufactured, but in the pre-owned market, it’s valued at $105,395. It’s a top-of-the-line timepiece made of 18K yellow gold, featuring an engraved tachymetric bezel, and a striking green dial.

Sharpe must have earned a fortune to treat himself to such a lavish gift. In the same podcast, he mentioned earning three times more than what anyone might guess, even stressing that the paycheck was bigger than his biggest annual salary in the NFL.

Sharpe Showcased Another $200,000 Rolex on His Podcast

In one episode from last month’s “Nightcap” podcast, Shannon Sharpe dropped a bombshell when he spilled the beans about a fancy new purchase. He had bought a Rolex Yacht-Master “Cotton Candy”, which goes on the market for a whopping $200,000, according to the Sun.

Ocho was taken aback upon hearing the price tag of this watch. This led to Sharpe sharing the reason behind his significant spending. He explained that it was his way of lifting his spirits after facing some flak for his interview with comedian Katt Williams.

By now, everyone knows about Shannon Sharpe’s luxurious lifestyle. From his $10,000 puppy to paying $300,000 on Lakers’ season tickets, which he barely used, it’s safe to say that the former Denver Broncos star is living life to the fullest.

