Where to Buy Kansas City Chiefs Official Party Supplies for Super Bowl LVIII?

Kansas City Chiefs fans including Todd Perkins of Olathe, Penny Sosa and Leix Big Spring of Kansas City and others celebrated at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District as the Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 17-10, for the AFC Championship, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City fans are ecstatic as their team gears up for their 4th Super Bowl appearance in six years. Therefore, the high prices and the stadium’s limited seating capacity of only 65k people haven’t deterred the Chiefs Nation from creating a stadium-like atmosphere at home and fully enjoying the Super Bowl experience.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bout, the Chiefs supporters are eagerly scouring the internet in search of Official Party Supplies for Super Bowl LVIII. One notable site catering to football-related party needs is ‘Party City‘. This platform offers a variety of Chiefs supplies, including balloons, tableware, decorations, party kits, player cutouts, and more.

The products are reasonably priced, ranging from $1 to $50. For instance, a bouquet of balloons costs between $20 and $30, while a Kelce cutout is priced between $30 to $50, depending on its size. A complete Chiefs party set for 36 guests can be obtained for just $40 and the Chiefs Super Bowl 58 party kit for 18 guests is available for approximately $53.

It’s worth noting that Party City isn’t the sole provider of Chiefs party supplies. Walmart also offers an extensive range of products and merchandise. A package including 48 paper plates and napkins, two can coolers, and balloons, will cost fans less than $37 at Walmart. Additionally, Walmart provides a 4-piece hot plate set for 53 bucks.

Furthermore, for those seeking affordable alternatives, Amazon proves to be a viable option, offering a diverse selection of products such as football serving trays, mini pennant decor sets, wireless Bluetooth speakers, inflatable football-themed coolers, and more. Etsy, too, is contributing to the celebration with Kansas posters, photo booth props, party banners, personalized Chiefs 3D lamps, and other creative items.

However, not everyone plans to stay at home, as numerous venues in Kansas City are providing fans with an opportunity to join large groups, celebrate, and watch the game in an immersive atmosphere. These establishments offer drinks and food services, ensuring a vibrant and communal experience for those eager to partake in the excitement of the SB.

Kansas City Chiefs Watch Parties in Kansas

While most fans wish to watch their team play in the Super Bowl from inside the stadium, not everyone has the privilege and resources to do so. However, that hasn’t stopped Kansas fans from enjoying the moment and they are flocking together to make it as memorable as they can.

Super Bowl watch parties have been organized in the Kansas City area. The Kansas City Power & Light District is one such place and will feature live music and the Super Bowl on a massive screen. The event is open to people 18 or older. Doors open at 11 a.m., the party starts at 2 p.m. and the entry fee is $20.

J. Rieger and Co. is another place where fans can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet for just $50 while watching the game. Westport bar Tin Roof will be hosting a grand Super Bowl party, with dozens of TVs and headlining the event. Moreover, Dave & Buster’s are inviting Chiefs fans to spend Super Bowl Sunday. The $60 admission fee includes seating and access to appetizers, as per Fox4.

Furthermore, an Arcade bar Double KC will be offering plenty of specials before and during the game. DJ Mic will entertain the crowd. You can get smoked wings and cheeseburger & fries, for only $9.25. Their special packages come with seating for up to 6 or 8 people, 2 pitchers of beer, and the best-smoked wings. The Pregame tailgate starts at 3-5 p.m., with the game starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Super Bowl 58 promises to be a spectacle. The 49ers will be looking to win their first SB since 1994 in what happens to be a repeat of the 2019 edition. The Kansas City Chiefs; however, will be looking to cement their dynasty. The game is on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.