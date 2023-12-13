“Wow, What a Week”: Deion Sanders Shares a Thankful Message After Revamping His Offensive Line

Deion Sanders made a transition into the Colorado Buffaloes heightening all expectations. He made efforts to overhaul the team using the transfer portal effectively. However, debut season ahead, the team still needs a lot of work to strengthen their performance.

In a swift move following the mediocre conclusion of the 2023 season, Deion Sanders wasted no time in making significant changes to revamp the team. His focus remained on the offensive line, especially as the o-line struggles of the Buffs became evident in the season. The head coach, known for his proactive approach, shared a thankful message while announcing a successful transformative week.

Taking to social media, Deion Sanders shared his excitement and gratitude for the impactful week. His message highlighted his dedication to making the Colorado Buffaloes better as he said,

“Wow, what a week but guess what, we’re gonna drop a few more DOGGS on ya offensively & then this weekend the Defense gets all the FOCUS. Especially Them SAPPS! #CoachPrime,” wrote Sanders.

Sanders also highlighted that he would like to shift his focus to the defense, once they have the O-line sorted. He called the defense ‘SAPPS’ as the Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp’s induction was made into the Buffs coaching staff, for his closeness to the team’s defensive line.

Deion Sanders Continues Efforts to Revamp Buffs

The creative use of the transfer portal is not a new concept for Coach Prime. He used the non-traditional strategy in an attempt to overhaul his team before the 2023 season. This allowed him to bring on board some important names like Travis Hunter and son and QB, Shedeur Sanders from JSU.

Once again, the fruits of Sanders’ use of the transfer portal are here to bear. According to a report by On3, some notable names in the college football arena decided to become Prime’s team for 2024.

Chamon Metayer, the tight end from Cincinnati Bearcats transitioned to the Buffaloes. Indiana Hosiers offensive tackle Kahlil Benson also committed to Sanders’ team. A few other names include Justin Mayers and Yakiri Walker, the IOLs from UTEP and Connecticut Huskies respectively hard committed to the Buffs. Contrastingly, a few Buffs like Michael Harrison, Cole Boscia, and Kasen Weisman have now entered the NCAA transfer portal to depart from the Buffaloes.

As the relentless efforts of Deion Sanders have never stopped, what is left of the Buffaloes is hope for the next season. The Colorado Buffaloes’ 4-8 end to the season remained questionable, followed by more promises from the head coach for the next year.