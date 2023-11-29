“Tf He Even Do Wrong?”: NFL Suspending Videographer & Tyreek Hill’s Pal Kevin Fitzgibbons for a Stupid Reason Infuriates Fans

The National Football League (NFL) is once again at the center of controversy, this time over its decision to suspend Kevin Fitzgibbons, a talented videographer and close friend of Miami Dolphins‘ star Tyreek Hill. Kevin is a social media manager, video editor, and professional photographer. He is flawless at creating content, which also boosts the online presence of athletes.

He has worked for and with athletes like Saquon Brakley, Antonio Brown, and Tyreek Hill, which has helped him garner more than 150k followers on Instagram. But this little mistake has brought him to the point where he got suspended just for jumping up and down after the celebration.

The NFL, maintaining its strict policy against the use of external props during celebrations, penalized Hill for his actions in the Week 6 matchup against the Panthers. More surprisingly, even Kevin faced the burn of this decision. Despite merely being an involved party, he was suspended or fired, as reported by JPAFootball.

This development has certainly sparked outrage among fans. While some were quick to call out the league for this abrupt firing, some even mentioned how Deshaun Watson got suspended for only 11 games despite serious allegations. A user wrote, “Tf he even do wrong.”

This fan wrote, “Bro got a worse punishment than Watson for handing someone a phone.”

A bamboozled fan wrote, “There’s no way he got fired for jumping.”

This user also called out the league, noting, “NFL posts this video all the time, then fires him.”

Kevin’s abrupt suspension or firing comes after a month since Cheetah faced a penalty himself for the celebration.

Tyreek Hill Was Also Slapped With a Penalty

The incident unfolded during a Week 6 game between the Panthers and Dolphins. Tyreek Hill, after a remarkable 41-yard touchdown, spontaneously ran towards the young videographer, who was standing among other camerapersons.

Hill grabbed Fitzgibbons’ phone and captured a video of himself doing a backflip, a moment that was meant to be nothing more than a lighthearted celebration. However, this unplanned act caught the NFL’s attention for the wrong reasons. Tyreek Hill had to pay a penalty fine for this incident.

In a post-game interview, the Dolphins WR said that he already knew that the league was going to penalize him for such a celebration. However, he didn’t seem all that worried and added, “It’s worth it,” and also stated that he plays this game for ‘passion’ not for ‘money’.