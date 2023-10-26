“If Brock Purdy Is Elite, We Need Another Definition For Patrick Mahomes”: Shannon Sharpe Reiterates His Stance On 49ers QB Not Being Extraordinary

A very strong MVP contender to some, Brock Purdy, who won his first five starts behind a league-leading 123.1 passer rating, is showing signs of not being ‘the elite’. It seems like his recent poor performance showcased what everyone thought he wouldn’t be. And after watching him lose two straight games, the last one without Deebo Samuel, even Shannon Sharpe has reiterated his point on the 49ers QB not being an elite passer like Patrick Mahomes.

In his latest appearance at the First Take broadcast, Sharpe mentioned how he knew that Purdy wasn’t the prodigy everyone thought he would be from the start. Has he already started to show his true color without a proper receiving corp?

Shannon Sharpe’s Take on NFL Elite Brock Purdy

Shannon Sharpe, a co-host of First Take, has reaffirmed his controversial opinion regarding quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers. Sharpe had previously faced scrutiny for stating that Mr. Irrelevent was not an elite quarterback. However, does his stance gain credibility in light of Purdy’s recent underwhelming performances in back-to-back losses to the Browns and the Vikings?

Sharpe started his argument by saying, “I knew what he was to begin with.” The former TE then highlighted that when he initially made this claim three weeks ago, he received significant backlash, but now he notices a shift in public opinion. The Monday night game against the Vikings provided ammunition for Sharpe’s argument. He pointed out that the Vikings, like the Browns before them, focused on limiting the impact of running back Christian McCaffery and challenging Purdy to carry the offense.

The Vikings’ approach resulted in three turnovers, equal to the number of turnovers the Niners had in their previous six games. Sharpe then compared Purdy and the exceptional Patrick Mahomes, saying,

“If Brock Purdy is elite, we need another definition for Patrick Mahomes because he’s ungodly, he’s astronomical, he’s out of the world. If I were to put him in Patrick Mahomes, if I switch places and say, okay, you got to go do what Patrick Mahomes does, or you got to go do with one of these other quarterbacks, I’m not so sure Brock Purdy could do that…” He further added, “Brock Purdy is what he is. When things are [going] really, really well, he can operate within that system. But when you ask him to go outside and to be extraordinary… you saw what happened.”

In Sharpe’s view, Purdy operates effectively within a well-structured system but struggles when called upon to perform exceptionally in more challenging circumstances. The recent losses have only intensified the scrutiny surrounding the 49ers star and his place in the NFL’s hierarchy of quarterbacks, as Nick Wright claims he ‘isn’t trustworthy.’

Has Brock Purdy Lost His Magic?

In a recent debate on ‘First Things First‘, Nick Wright, the renowned radio talk show host, was seen narrating an incident about why he thinks Purdy is untrustworthy, saying,

“They’re teenagers, and you leave them alone for the weekend, and Brock Purdy didn’t have a small get together. Brock Purdy threw such a rager the cops were called and the house partially burned down. He’s not trustworthy. It is exactly what I told you would happen.”

Co-host Chris Broussard opposed Nick’s opinion, and added, “I’m going to drop some knowledge all right, you’ve heard all the hate, but let me drop keep it real all right this stretch of games he’s against is going to determine whether he’s it’s going to make or break him as a franchise quarterback, and I think it will make him…”

Purdy can’t seem to take a break, as Nick expressed his reservations about him just last month. Despite the team’s season opener triumph, the talk show host added how the star QB seems to be making more errors than successful decisions. What are your takes on this?