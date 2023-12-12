Who Is Deion Sanders’ New Rumored Girlfriend? Meet Latina Fitness Model Qiana Aviles

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders dated Tracey Edmonds, a fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur for 11 years. The couple that has now called it splits first met in 2012 at a movie premiere. It was followed by a distance relationship that comprised four years as an engaged couple.

However, in a note that struck the fans deeply, the former couple decided to publicly announce their separation. But, charismatic Deion Sanders has now been rumored to be dating a Latina fitness model soon after his split.

According to Media Take Out, Deion Sanders is romantically linked with the Puerto Rican model and entrepreneur, Qiana Aviles. Aviles was born and raised in Brooklyn. She has made a mark as a fitness model and is the owner of multiple businesses including Nail Lounge, Face and Body- NYC, Vida Hair Growth, and ONHER, a clothing Brand.

The 41-year-old studied Finance at Baruch College and opened her first Nail Lounge in Upper Manhattan. She also worked in the real estate business and is also the owner of an Italian restaurant Maranello and a marketing agency for Latina entrepreneurs- ‘The Latina Connection’, according to Empresarias Magazine.

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Mutually End 11-Year Relationship

Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders had a long-standing relationship, one that stood the test of time. However, like Sanders’ earlier two marriages with Carolyn Chambers and Pilar Bigars, this met the same fate. In his announcement of the separation, the Colorado Buffaloes HC appreciated their time together and Edmonds for being an amazing individual.

“Love u Tracey, and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and the laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack,” Coach Prime wrote on social media.

On the other hand, Tracey expressed gratitude to the supporters for backing the former couple. She also revealed that the separation was mutual much like Coach Prime.

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together.”

Additionally, while expressing appreciation for their time together, Tracey requested the followers to keep them in their prayers.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!” Tracey wrote.

The message from Tracey Edmonds has now been deleted from Instagram, following which she broke silence on her separation in an interview. In her time with ‘People’, Edmonds spoke of prioritizing herself.

It is a shame that the four-year engagement found an unfortunate end. However, Coach Prime’s budding relationship with Qiana Aviles has again added to the intrigue of his followers.