Who Is Erin Andrews’ Husband Jarret Stoll? Complete Relationship Timeline

Erin Andrews, the beloved sportscaster, is no stranger to the spotlight, but what about her husband Jarret Stoll? It’s no surprise that Andrews has been swept off her feet; after all, she has an impressive career, not only in sports but also in entertainment.

Jarret Stoll is a retired ice hockey player. He had previously played for the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Edmonton Oilers, among others. The athlete has won the Stanley Cup twice, in 2012 and 2014, both times with the Los Angeles Kings.

Stoll took on a new role with the Los Angeles Kings after retiring from professional hockey shortly after winning his second Stanley Cup. He worked in player development and as an analyst for the team’s broadcasts. When he accepted his hockey job as a talent scout for the Los Angeles Kings in 2016, he made a hint about his impending retirement from the NHL.

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll’s Relationship Timeline

Erin Andrews, a sportscaster, found love at work. During the 2012 World Series, she first met Jarett Stoll, an NHL hockey player who would eventually become her husband.

Stoll first requested Andrews’ introduction from his friend Michael Strahan in 2012. However, Andrews wasn’t interested because she was too preoccupied with covering the World Series.

When the World Series was over, the two went out for a dinner in Hollywood and soon after that, they started dating. In December 2016, Stoll proposed to Andrews at Club 33 at Disneyland.

When she was stopped by paparazzi at LAX in 2016 about the noticeable ring on her finger, Andrews revealed that the two were engaged. She previously gave a sneaky hint about their engagement in a tweet about the Wisconsin weather at Lambeau Field.

On Stoll’s 35th birthday, June 24, 2017, the couple travelled to Big Sky, Montana, for their wedding. There, they exchanged vows in front of a small gathering of close friends and family. Andrews wore a Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder gown, and Stoll wore a Brooks Brothers classic tuxedo with a bow tie and a pair of sentimental cufflinks.

Reportedly, Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll are trying to have kids. On August 25, 2021, Andrews wrote an emotional personal essay for Bulletin about her fertility problems and how she is undergoing her seventh IVF cycle. Despite having difficulty conceiving, Andrews and Stoll remain optimistic about having children in the future.

