“Who Is He?”: Travis Hunter’s New NFL Debut Look Shocks Fans

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla.

All eyes will be on Travis Hunter this Sunday, as the two-way star is set to start his first-ever NFL game. He’s a rare prospect, one of the few in recent memory expected to play both offense and defense.

Fans have been talking nonstop about what the Colorado product could bring to the field, and he quickly became one of the most hyped players in the draft. After his Heisman campaign, Hunter was picked second overall.

Now, arriving at his first game, even more eyes are on Hunter, especially after debuting a new look. If you didn’t know, the hybrid WR/CB usually rocks a modern haircut with a fade on the sides and stylized volume on top. But today, he showed up with a buzz cut, making fans do a double-take.

Hunter even paused to pose for a camera and smile. And, as the internet does, it immediately went into joke mode, with some fans pretending not to know the guy. “@grok who is he?” one jokingly asked.

“When did he cut his hair?” another chimed in.

“My guy shaved his head?” someone else also asked.

It’s safe to say that the internet was shook when they caught a glimpse of Hunter’s new haircut. Although one fan seemed encouraged by his spirits.

“Hard to not like his positive energy. Hope he does well today,” they penned.

Hunter could do very well in his first taste of NFL action today. Going up against the Carolina Panthers, he’s primed to have a good day against a weak defense. He could make a solid impact on defense, too. As of now, the Jaguars are favored by -3.5 points at home to open up the season. So, it should be a good start for them.

Aside from Hunter, there are a lot of questions coming from Jacksonville’s camp. They have a new head coach in Liam Coen and a lot of excitement surrounding the team. It’s also going to be the 2nd year of Brian Thomas Jr., which could provide us with fireworks. Let’s see if everything James Gladstone did this offseason immediately comes together or if they need more time to get going.