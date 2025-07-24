Cowboys News: Micah Parsons Outranks T.J. Watt As Contract Negotiations Hover Around $45 Million

The Cowboys have done it again—stuck to their favorite strategy: waiting. It’s a move they’ve come to rely on, even though history shows it hasn’t worked in their favor. And now, it’s likely to cost them once more. Micah Parsons’ price tag just went up after the Steelers made T.J. Watt the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, signing him to a deal worth $41 million per year. If Dallas wants to keep the former Penn State standout, who is younger and arguably better, they’ll now have to pay even more.

Both Parsons and Watt landed in the top five of PFF’s Edge Defender rankings, but it was the former who ranked higher. Despite missing four games last season, he recorded 70 pressures and posted an elite pass-rush win rate of 20.2%. Ever since entering the league, Parsons has maintained a pass-rush grade of 91.6 or higher in each of his four seasons. Heading into this year, he’s ranked as the second-best pass rusher in the NFL.

Watt, ranked third, has been just as dominant. He earned a pass-rush grade of 90.1, his fifth season in six years above the 90 mark. One area where he outperformed Parsons, however, was in run defense. Watt’s average depth of tackle was just 1.63 yards, and his negative play rate (missed or ineffective tackles) was the lowest in the league at just 3.2%.

Considering Parsons’ age, superior pressure numbers, and central role in the Cowboys’ defense, his next contract could push toward $45 million per year. And once again, the Cowboys’ decision to wait may end up making them pay more than they needed to.

Can the Cowboys afford to pay Micah Parsons top dollar? Financially, they’re in a solid position. Dallas currently has just over $32 million in cap space, with Parsons set to count $24 million against the cap this year. In fact, extending him now could help the team manage future cap numbers more efficiently—a new deal would allow them to restructure his 2025 cap hit and create more flexibility.

But the real question is—are they willing to pay up, or risk losing one of the league’s most disruptive defensive players? Parsons consistently delivers double-digit sacks and relentless pressure. If the Cowboys don’t offer him a new, market-setting deal, there’s a very real possibility he could walk and find it elsewhere.

According to Parsons, there has been no movement from the Cowboys on contract talks. While he’s expressed a clear desire to stay in Dallas, he made it equally clear that the decision rests with the people signing his checks. His agent has made efforts to reach out, but the front office hasn’t exactly been responsive.

The Penn State Alum stated that if the Cowboys don’t want to commit to him, he is willing to leave, because at the end of the day, it’s just business. He promised to give his all as long as he’s with the team, but if Dallas won’t pay him what he believes he’s worth, someone else will. And he won’t settle for less—because for Parsons, it’s not just about football; it’s about securing his family’s future.

“I don’t know. We’ll see, we’ll see how long things take. There’s not really much movement, man. I want to be here. I’ve always stated I want to be here, but you know, at the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. I’ve been pretty consistent. If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here. I understand the nature of the business. As far as I’m here and under contract, I’m going to do what I have to do to perform at the highest level, but if this is the end, this is the end.”

Micah Parsons recorded 12 sacks and 43 tackles last season, despite missing four games due to ankle issues, a concern that even led Jerry Jones to publicly question his durability. Yet, Parsons’ production speaks for itself. In just four seasons, he has already amassed 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, and multiple forced fumbles. He’s also been named an All-Pro three times and selected to four Pro Bowls, numbers and accolades that already put him on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

If the Cowboys choose not to pay him this offseason and Parsons posts an even more dominant season, the price tag will only climb higher. And once again, Dallas could find itself regretting a delay that costs them far more in the long run run.