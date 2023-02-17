Tom Brady’s “Publicity Comment” on Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction During Super Bowl Sparks Heated Debate

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the great game. In a 23-season long career, Brady won as many as 7 Super Bowl titles which is nothing short of astonishing.

While Tom generally stays away from controversies, the last year or so hasn’t been kind to him. Reports of things going awry between Tom and Gisele flooded news feeds when he un-retired to join the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Soon, the couple officially announced their split. After that, Brady’s massive investment in FTX went down the drain due to which, he was named in a $12 Billion lawsuit filed on behalf of American consumers.

While Tom was able to distant himself from controversies after that, his recent comments on Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction have landed him in quite a fix.

Tom Brady calls Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction a ‘good thing’ for NFL

During a recent episode of his Sirius XM’s “Let’s Go” podcast, Brady commented on Janet Jackson’s unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during the 2006 Super Bowl. While the incident almost killed Janet’s career, Tom reckons that what transpired actually ended up giving more publicity to NFL Halftime Show.

“It was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows. I think in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it,” Brady said.

“Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say, so who knows?” Tom added. As one can expect, his astonishing take ended up sparking a heated debate on Twitter. While a few people came out in his support stating that his comments are being taken out of context, many NFL fans blasted him for being downright insensitive.

Janet Jackson faced public humiliation and outright misogynoir resulting in her getting blacklisted by the former CEO of CBS, but Tom Brady thinks all of that was ok because all publicity is good publicity. Sick. https://t.co/1kcerS34Wc — . (@MJFINESSELOVER) February 14, 2023

Tom Brady: “Janet Jackson was good for the NFL, because it had people talking about it”. F’d up thing to say. She was black listed from so many media outlets, award shows, MTV, VH1 Etc… She was the scapegoat for it all, but yeah, go ahead Tom shoutout the NFL for benefiting. — Scotty Kay (@ScottyKOnair) February 15, 2023

Tom Brady’s comment on Janet Jackson’s mishap helping the NFL makes me understand why his wife really left his ass. — Big Malcolm dont forget the X (@PlatonicDialog) February 15, 2023

Tom Brady making those comments on Janet Jackson but yet is so ignorant to the point that he can’t even understand that she was blackballed, shoved away from the spotlight and slutshamed for it for years even while being Micheal Jackson’s little sister. sir bffr. — material gurl (@nopeaceallowed) February 15, 2023

Brady recently announced his retirement from the game and is expected to start his broadcasting stint in 2024 with FOX after taking an year’s break. Will his comments affect his broadcasting deal in any way?

