Why Doesn’t Jerry Jones Hire Troy Aikman As the GM?: Cowboys Fans React To a Curious Reddit Post

The owner of America’s Team, Jerry Jones, infamously stated that the club would be going “all in” during the 2024 free agency period. Almost exactly one year later, the team has nothing but a 7-10 regular season record to show for it.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl, and the Washington Commanders just ended a 33-year NFC Championship appearance drought, painting Dallas in an ever-increasingly bad light. Should the NFC East’s perennial contenders hope to avoid a permanent slide in the divisional rankings, they’ll have to reverse course much sooner than later.

Dak Prescott is set to return to the field in 2025 following a season-ending hamstring injury, offering up a little bit of hope. However, negotiations between the team’s owner and its premier defender, Micah Parsons, risk severing even more ties.

Suffice it to say, the fanbase isn’t happy, and neither are the players. Jones is currently staring down the biggest roster implosion of his lengthy ownership, and that’s saying something given his past falling outs with the likes of Michael Irvin and Jimmy Johnson.

For better or worse, Jones will likely hold on to the title of general manager of the Dallas Cowboys until his dying breath. Nevertheless, Dallas fans will continue to dream of a day when a new GM finally takes over.

In the latest manifestation of those dreams, the Cowboys’ subreddit took on a rather interesting idea: What if Jerry Jones brought in Troy Aikman to be the team’s general manager? Given that the former quarterback seemingly has a knack for talent acquisition, in addition to the fact that he’s a household name down south, a few members of the fan base thought that it might be feasible.

However, the general populous appears to be jaded by Jones’ previous business decisions.

Why doesn't Jerry hire Troy Aikman as a GM? Hmm pic.twitter.com/6BGtjRQNfx — NFL World, What's Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) April 21, 2025

The consensus seemed to suggest that Jones is a bit too cheap to pay Aikman any kind of reasonable salary. One Redditor even contrasted Aikman’s total earnings with his current salary at ESPN before ultimately concluding that “Jerry can’t afford him.”

Others argued that such a change would never happen on account of the owner’s pride. Jones, who has held the position since buying the Cowboys back in 1989, has garnered a reputation for making ego-driven decisions.

In the end, the “ego” of Jerry Jones is what many believe will put the final nail in the franchise’s casket.

“Jerry Jones will NEVER hire a GM. Why? Because that would be him admitting he’s failed as one. Why won’t he do that? His stupidly insane ego,” as one fan put it. d

Jerry’s World is steadily falling apart. Should Jones hope to save the very franchise that he has poured his heart and soul into, he’ll have to consider either a change in position or a change in character.

The Cowboys have the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, as well as the sixth most cap space available. There are plenty of resources and time left to see them make improvements in the coming months, it’s just a matter of whether or not Jones is capable of doing so at this point in his career.