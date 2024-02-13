Why Did Travis Kelce Push/Shove Andy Reid During Super Bowl LVIII In Las Vegas?

After a week filled with intense drama in its buildup, much was expected from Super Bowl LVIII to live up to its hype. Luckily, the sporting spectacle delivered far and beyond. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a match that went down the wire. The game was a defensive masterclass from both sides stifling the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy. Travis Kelce was another offensive player completely taken out of the game by the 49ers defense.

Advertisement

The Chiefs Tight End was almost invisible in the first half of the game. Kelce could only contribute in passing for the Chiefs much to the dismay of the TE. His absence from influencing the game soon resulted in the 49ers taking a 10-3 lead at halftime. With Kelce underperforming, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid took the bold decision of taking him out.

Already upset by his own performance, Coach Reid’s decision must’ve felt like a gut punch to Kelce. So when Isiah Pacheco’s fumble came, Kelce visibly lost it and went over to the HC to voice his frustrations, getting all up in his face, and even accidentally bumping into him, so much so that Reid lost his balance.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealPatrickWebb/status/1756839564499390512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans across the world were shocked by Kelce’s temperament. The moment also became a viral meme template. Luckily, things didn’t go further down the train for Reid as his decision didn’t hamper his team’s chances of winning. The Athletic also reported that Kelce soon saw his error and hugged it out with his coach.

When quipped about the shoving incident on CBS’ post-game show, Coach Reid laughed it off. He first clarified that there was no shoving involved. It appeared like shoving because Reid was caught off balance by the Tight End.

“He keeps me young. He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS/status/1756899053097414903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

When quipped about the content of Kelce’s shouting, Reid played coy. But the Coach revealed that he wasn’t upset with Kelce despite the shouting. Travis is a serial winner and his frustration stemmed from that. He desired to win and Coach Reid knew that very well. At the post-game presser, he revealed what Kelce was saying,

“He was really coming over [and saying], ‘Just put me in, I’ll score. I’ll score.’ So, that’s really what it was. I love that. It’s not the first time. I appreciate him”

While Andy Reid had a barrage of words to hide what was said by Kelce, the Tight End meanwhile had a humorous approach towards it.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About The Shoving Incident?

After lifting the trophy, KC Chiefs one after the other showed up to CBS’s post-game show. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were the last to attend the panel. When quipped about the shoving incident, Kelce and Mahomes initially burst out laughing. The Tight End then revealed that unless his “Mic’d Up” snitches on him, his official answer is that he was telling Coach Reid how much he loves him.

“Imma keep it between us unless my mic’d up tells the world … I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1757103602307662135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jokes aside, Kelce then proceeded to shower praises on Coach Reid. The Tight End called Reid the greatest coach of all time and appreciated Reid’s ability to manage players and their emotions very well.

“I got the greatest coach this game has ever seen. He’s unbelievable at not only dialing up plays and having everybody prepared, but he’s one of the best leaders of men I’ve ever seen in my life.”

While the jury is open on who the greatest coach of the game is, Coach Reid should be commended for the turnaround post-half time. From 10-3 after 2 quarters to winning 25-22, the KC Chiefs completed a comeback win of a lifetime.