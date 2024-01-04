“Why Do You Guys Drink So Much?”: Fans Feel Concerned About Seemingly Wasted Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at NYE Celebrations

Patrick Mahomes and his wife celebrated the conclusion of his successful 2023 year with exuberance, as evidenced by their recent post-celebration snaps. But what really drew fans’ attention was that the couple appeared a bit inebriated. The year 2023 held special moments for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, including a second Super Bowl victory and the addition of Taylor Swift to the Chiefs’ WAG group. So they decided to end the year with a bang.

Brittany took to Instagram and shared a few snapshots with a glimpse of their memorable New Year’s Eve celebrations. The duo resembled inseparable teenage lovebirds who had gotten hold of a 6-pack. While Brittany exuded high energy and a touch of over-excitement, Patrick appeared thoroughly intoxicated and fatigued from the night’s festivities.

The Chiefs’ QB sported a silk-patterned shirt, some heavy bling, and a backward trucker baseball cap. Brittany, on the other hand, wore an elegant black mini dress along with a shiny clutch. Their photos were all over social media, and fans were quick to notice that they were drunk.

While some felt that Mahomes deserved a night of merry-making with all the chaos on the football field, others felt he was being forced to stand there against his will because he looked knackered. And a few expressed reservations about their drinking habits. Have a look:

A concerned fan wrote, “They can barely stand. Seems like a drinking problem. Why did they drink so much ?”

This fan said, “Bro looks tired. Let him rest.” Another stated, “Patrick was all over you and I love it.” A fan remarked, “You should see the video from the countdown. Patrick was not done with his kiss.” Another noted, “How many Coors Lights is this? . Also, Britt’s hair is A+++ gorgeous.” This fan quipped, “Baby 3 arrives in September.” Lastly, this fan said,

It seems Patrick and Mahomes weren’t the only couple who enjoyed the NYE party, as both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also seen enjoying themselves at the same party.

Kelce and T-Swift Spotted at Same Party as Patrick Mahomes and Brittany

As it appears, Taylor Swift was also in attendance at the party, as social media was flooded with photos featuring the singer and her boyfriend, Travis. They were even spotted sharing a New Year’s kiss, which has left both Swifties and football fans in awe. Witnesses spotted the couple embracing each other while engaged in a slow dance, exchanging meaningful glances. Travis was also seen whispering something into Taylor’s ear, adding an air of intimacy to the celebration.

To cap off the evening, Tay-Tay and Travis joined Mahomes and Brittany for a group photo, sealing the end of the year with cherished memories. The entire group looked joyous, with Brittany leaning on the 12-time Grammy winner, painting a picture of happiness and camaraderie.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs conclude the year on a high note as well. Following the Christmas day loss against the Raiders, they secured the much-needed victory by defeating the Bengals in match week 17. The win marked the Chiefs’ qualification for the playoffs for the 9th straight year and also secured their 8th consecutive AFC West title.

The Chiefs will wrap up their regular season on the road in Los Angeles, facing the Chargers in game week 18. With Kansas City locked into the number 3 seed, they have the luxury of resting their key players as the critical phase of the season starts on the 14th of January, as per Arrowhead Addict. Despite making yet another postseason, the Chiefs are at their weakest since the Mahomes era began. According to the odds, they are not favorites to reach either the Super Bowl or the AFC Championship.

If they want to beat those odds, Andy Reid has to figure out how to make this offense work efficiently. What odds don’t tell us is the ability to handle pressure and deliver when it most matters, and that is something Chiefs do possess. Can the defending champs use the experience of the past and add another Lombardy to their collection?