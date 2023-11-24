Nov 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws passes during pregame warmups before their game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Thanksgiving Day brought not only a feast of football but also a curious sight for Detroit Lions fans: quarterback Jared Goff sporting a peculiar red mark on his forehead. The Lions gave into their seventh consecutive Thanksgiving defeat, falling 29-22 to the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

Advertisement

This loss, however, wasn’t the only topic of discussion among fans and on social media. Jared Goff, enduring a challenging game, faced intense pressure from the Packers’ defense, resulting in limited on-field productivity. He recorded three turnovers for the second consecutive game, while Packers’ Jordan Love capitalized, tearing apart the Lions’ defense with 268 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheGhettoGronk/status/1727743431064080620?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite these on-field struggles, Goff found himself trending on Twitter, drawing comparisons to another football great, Peyton Manning. However, the reason for this comparison was less about Goff’s gameplay and more about his appearance. Before the game even kicked off, Fox cameras captured a moment with Goff that quickly became the talk of the Twitter world. Goff, with his eyes closed, had a strikingly large red mark across his forehead.

Advertisement

Speculations arose that the mark might have been caused by wearing his helmet too tightly, a situation not unfamiliar to football fans who remember Peyton Manning often sporting a similar mark. This sight led to an outpouring of reactions from NFL fans.

The Peyton Manning Phenomenon

The comparison to Manning, usually a mark of honor, took a humorous turn. Fans took to Twitter, playfully roasting Goff for his “iron” mark, reminiscent of Manning’s. Despite the recent loss, many view the Lions at their strongest in years.

A tweet read, “Jared Goff with Peyton Manning’s forehead.”

Another one read, “Jared Goff legit looked like Marv from Home Alone 2 after being hit in the forehead with a brick.”

A fan mentioned, “I’m betting the house on Jared Goff over Passing Yards. The man has the Peyton Forehead bruise thing going on today.”

None other than Dov Kleiman also posted,

The game didn’t start yet and Jared Goff already has the Peyton forehead 😆 pic.twitter.com/roMigAs7He

In conclusion, while the Lions couldn’t clinch a win and Goff faced both physical and virtual pressure, the day was not without its lighter moments. As fans and players alike know, sometimes it’s these small, humorous incidents that become memorable parts of the game. Goff, despite not being up to the mark on Thanksgiving, is having a standout season, much of which can be credited to the guidance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and the skilled team around him.