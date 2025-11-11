Why Jon Gruden Is the Perfect Fit for the Giants HC Job?

After the Giants fired Brian Daboll yesterday, the immediate names that popped up as replacements were Lane Kiffin and Bill Belichick, for obvious reasons. But there are also a host of suitors lining up for one of the most intriguing opportunities in football today: a storied franchise, a talented young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and a locker room brimming with potential. And one name that stands out from the rest is Jon Gruden.

Gruden’s controversial past and remarks are well known, making him an option that not many teams would want to bet on. But at the same time, the Super Bowl-winning coach’s football IQ and leadership style continue to earn respect from former players and analysts alike.

So, on the latest episode of Arena Gridiron, a panel of NFL veterans and analysts made a strong case for the former Buccaneers HC to make his comeback in New York.

“I would love to see Jon Gruden in New York,” said former Pro Bowl guard Richie Incognito, who played under Gruden during his time with the Raiders.

“I’d stand up on the table and bang on that table to get Gruden in New York. I played for Jon. He’s a great motivator. He holds you to a high standard, but he gives you a ton of freedom,” he added.

NFL analyst Skip Bayless echoed that sentiment, noting that Gruden’s time away from the NFL has served its purpose: “Jon has been available for quite a while, and I believe that Jon has paid his dues and paid his price, and it’s time for him to have another job. He loves Jaxson Dart. I think he would be a great fit here.”

This ‘connection’ to Dart might be the most compelling argument of all.

Back in April, on Gruden’s QB Class, the former Raiders and Buccaneers coach couldn’t stop praising the Giants rookie, calling him “the Evel Knievel of quarterbacks.”

Gruden admired Dart’s willingness to compete fearlessly, even to a fault. “I have never seen a guy play the position like this. He takes people on physically. He takes them on with his fiery personality… and he’ll take big hits and deliver strikes. He’s a great competitor, and I’d love to coach him,” he said.

And it turned out, this admiration went both ways. When Gruden told Dart, “You are one tough son of a (expletive), aren’t you?”, the young QB simply replied, “As a quarterback, you’ve gotta be the one that sets the tone of the offense. Regardless of how many times you’re gonna get hit or not hit.”

This kind of mutual respect is rare and exactly what the Giants need right now if they plan to build around the former Ole Miss QB as their franchise guy. Or as former cornerback Aqib Talib put it,

“He drafted me in the first round, and how he runs that building, how he runs the facility… he holds everybody accountable. His team meetings are second to none. He gets the max out of all his players, and I think that’s what a good head coach does.”

Hearing the former Buccaneer’s anecdote, Gerald McCoy agreed, noting how Jon Gruden’s experience and personality make him uniquely suited for the New York spotlight. “This is New York. You need a guy who can handle the media, handle the lights, but most importantly, handle all the different personalities on the team. That’s what he’s a master at,” he said.

And that’s precisely why Gruden makes sense. The Giants have their future quarterback in Jaxson Dart, and now they need a leader who believes in him as much as they do.

Moreover, Gruden’s track record with quarterbacks, from Rich Gannon to Derek Carr, speaks for itself. He’s demanding, passionate, and thrives under pressure, three qualities that could redefine the culture in East Rutherford.

Of course, there will be skeptics. His 2021 departure from the Raiders still casts a shadow, and his old-school, fiery coaching style might not fit every player.

But if the Giants truly want to turn the page and reignite their competitive fire, Jon Gruden might just be the spark they’ve been missing. Because sometimes, what a struggling franchise needs the most isn’t a safe choice, it’s a bold one. Since all the easy roads led them here, why not take the road less travelled?