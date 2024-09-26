Why NFL Linemen Don’t Wear Knee Braces Like High School and College Players?

The National Football League is not for the faint of heart! It requires next-level strength, especially for the linemen who are responsible for blocking, protecting the team’s quarterback, and at the same time creating offensive opportunities. With the physical demands of the position placing immense stress on their joints, one might expect these linemen to wear knee braces regularly. However, they rarely do.

On Instagram, former Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Jared Veldheer, who played in the NFL from 2010 to 2023, explained the reasoning behind why players avoid using knee braces.

The main reason that Veldheer cited is the speed at which NFL linemen play compared to lower levels of football.

“We need to move quickly in tight spaces. Braces, even the lightest ones, slow us down,” he said, hinting at how every fraction of a second counts.

Knee braces limit movements in a high-tempo environment and can give an opponent the upper hand — so much so that it can lead to the difference between winning and losing a block.

Jared also pointed out that knee braces can impact a player’s body’s sense of movement and position, which again restricts a lineman’s ability to make quicker adjustments during the game.

“When you have a brace strapped on, without it, we feel more connected and have improved proprioception.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Veldheer (@jaredv68)

Lastly, as per Jared, NFL linemen undergo rigorous training to perfect their footwork and movement mechanics. In that case, wearing a knee brace can affect the mechanics — something players simply cannot afford in the NFL.

Shifting focus, Jared cleared the air more elaborately on why high school and NCAA college football players enjoy the advantage of wearing knee braces.

NFL is a different ball game

While players in linemen positions in the NFL steer clear of knee braces due to the fast-paced nature of the game, Veldheer feels that wearing the device is essential for high school and college football players.

According to Jared, he believes that the game speed at any level below the NFL is not as fast as in the pro league, allowing for a greater margin for error. Moreover, young players prioritize protection over performance to sustain themselves in the long run. However, when they reach the ultimate stage, those braces become irrelevant.

“I’m not saying that youth or college players shouldn’t wear braces if you need the brace, either physically or mentally, then wear it,” Veldheer further expressed.

Yes, once the player reaches the NFL, milliseconds will matter. However, at the lower levels of football, the focus should be on development and safety, as players are still mastering the fundamentals.

Therefore, as Jared explained, a knee brace can give that extra layer of stability while aspiring players develop their skills.