3 years after signing $80,000,000 Contract, Chris Jones Urges Fans to ‘Not Donate’ for Fake $10,000,000 Fundraiser

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts after against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Jones is holding out on his training camps with the Kansas City Chiefs as he awaits an extension to his $80,000,000 contract which ends this year. However, amidst his holdout, he also warned his fans to not fall for a fake $10,000,000 fundraiser that is fooling people on the internet by using his name.

3 years ago in 2020, Jones signed a four-year contract extension worth $80,000,000 with the Chiefs. Now that he is going to play his last season of his contract, the star defensive lineman is on a standoff with his team to strike an extension deal which he has not yet received. Taking advantage of his lurking contract situation, a fake GoFundMe fundraiser is fooling fans in the name of helping him “play football,” as the Chiefs remain stubborn in their stance.

Chris Jones Warns Fans Of a Fake $10,000,000 Fundraiser

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been making rounds on the internet which plans to raise $10 million for the star Chiefs DL. “I need $10,000,000 more to play football,” mentions the fake fund. Jones is set to earn $19,500,000 in 2023 in base salary, as per Spotrac. For someone who is earning millions already, it doesn’t make sense why he would be needing monetary help from fans to play in the NFL.

Reacting to the fake fundraiser, Chris Jones immediately took to Twitter to warn fans not to donate any amount to it. “Lol this is not me do not send no money to this,” he wrote. However, by then it was too late since the fundraiser had already collected $43,726 from 1723 donations.

Reacting to this, Jones’ teammate Justin Reid wrote, “Whoever did this, dead wrong,” with three crying emojis. Another fan wrote, “brooo I just gave 20k.” While others joked that they got Chris Jones’ back.

Jones’ Contract Situation With the Chiefs

The 29-year-old star DL is still awaiting an extension deal from the Chiefs. Everyone including Patrick Mahomes and the fans want the Chiefs to offer him a worthy deal because they know the kind of value he adds to the roster. Analysts believe that Jones is pushing for $30 million a year which is close to Aaron Donald’s AAV.

Jones in the process has missed out on his practice sessions with the Chiefs. This is setting him back $50,000 in fines per day. He now remains the only non-waivable player to be missing his practice session due to contract stalemate, since the Cowboys have already offered Zack Martin a deal. The question now remains, will Chris Jones strike his desired deal with the Chiefs or will Mahomes have to continue without the likes of Jones?