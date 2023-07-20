“He Be Grilling My A*s Everyday”: 7x Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill Admits Having a ‘Love-Hate’ Relationship With Coach Wes Welker

Tyreek Hill parted ways with Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs last season to join the Miami Dolphins. Hill, aka ‘The Cheetah’, is arguably one of the league’s best and fastest wide receivers. However, to consolidate the top spot, one has to keep toiling hard. Keeping this point in mind, Miami coach Wes Welker has been grilling Hill every day at the training session, since he joined Miami.

Welker is known for running a tight ship when it comes to training and practicing plays. Welker’s approach compelled Tyreek to have a love-hate relationship with him. With Wes as his coach, Tyreek probably didn’t have the best of times training that hard during his sessions. However, the WR recently acknowledged that Welker’s approach did help him improve his gameplay.



Wes Welker Gave Tyreek Hill a Tough Time but For His Own Good

Welker, Miami Dolphins’ receivers coach, is leaving no stone unturned in refining the skills of his star receiver Tyreek Hill. In fact, Hill himself couldn’t help but acknowledge the impact Welker’s intense training routine has had on his game.

In a candid confession on his podcast, It Needed To Be Said, Hill recently revealed, “He be grilling my a*s every day. I hate it, but it’s like, bro, I need that.” The hard work and dedication that Welker demands from Hill are pushing him to continue being a world-class player, even elevating his game to new heights.

For Hill, being a pro bowler and an all-pro isn’t enough; he craves constant improvement. “I need that to get better,” admits Hill. He clearly recognizes the importance of pushing his limits every single day. Having a coach like Welker, who refuses to let him settle for mediocrity, is the driving force for Hill’s continuous growth. He appreciates the tough love. Defining Welker’s approach in his own words, Hill says, “I’m not gonna let you settle today. I want you to get better every single day.”

Clearly, Welker’s approach has greatly helped Tyreek as he recently made several bold claims about breaking records in the upcoming season.

The 2000-Yards Conundrum for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek is setting his sights on achieving the unthinkable in the NFL – becoming the first receiver in history to reach 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. In a bold declaration on his ‘It Needed To Be Said‘ podcast, Hill confidently proclaimed, “I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro.” He has marked this milestone as a top priority on his bucket list before he leaves the league. Apparently, Hill was on course to shatter the 2000-yard mark before injuries marred Hill’s 2022 NFL season.

“2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league … 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl — we getting that. Believe that,” said Hill

Hill seems quite confident about his goal which as a matter of fact has never been achieved in the NFL. The single-season receiving yards record holder is Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, the former Detroit Lion, who has the NFL single-season record of 1,964 yards. Can Tyreek do what has never been done before?