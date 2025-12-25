Why Philip Rivers Will Be Rooting for the Chargers Only for the Week 17 Game?

With over 63,000 passing yards, 400-plus touchdowns, eight Pro Bowl nods in 16 seasons, and multiple franchise records, Philip Rivers remains synonymous with the Chargers. And while his stint with the Colts after his time in L.A. has meant he no longer roots for the Chargers, that rule will be broken this week.

Heading into Week 17, Rivers finds himself in a rare, almost ironic position, as he will be one of the loudest Chargers supporters on Saturday night out of sheer necessity.

The 8-7 Colts’ playoff hopes are hanging by a thread, and their fate will be partially decided before they even take the field on Sunday against the Jaguars. If the Houston Texans beat the Chargers on Saturday, Indianapolis is eliminated on the spot. If the Chargers win, the Colts live to fight another day.

That’s why Rivers didn’t hesitate when reporters asked whether he’d be watching his former team play this week.

“I’m sure I’ll be tuned in. I’ve never been one to say, ‘I don’t want to see.’ It’s like being a fan… Pulling for the Chargers will be an easy one to pull for,” the 44-year-old veteran said.

For a quarterback who spent the majority of his career in powder blue, the allegiance comes naturally. However, as a competitor, he understands how strange it feels to care so deeply about a game you are not playing in. Especially when your season could end because of it.

“That’s the one that’s not ideal in terms of timing,” Rivers said, referring to the possibility of being eliminated before Sunday. “Those things we can’t control.”

Rivers was, however, clear that the Colts’ mindset won’t collapse if the worst happens and they’re out of the playoffs. “At that point… hey, we get to play an NFL football game against another team. If we were in the backyard playing a pickup game, we’d try to win. Let’s go try to get that feeling of a winning locker room, which I know we haven’t felt in some time here,” he said.

Truth be told, the Colts desperately need that feeling. After starting the season 8-2, Shane Steichen’s men have lost five straight and now sit at 8-7. According to Next Gen Stats, they have just a 3% chance of making the playoffs entering Week 17. So even if they beat the Jaguars, they still need help, starting with a Chargers win over Houston.

Considering how crucial this intervention can be from Justin Herbert and company for the Colts, a reporter cheekily asked Philip Rivers whether he’d call anyone in Los Angeles to offer some extra motivation. In response, the QB simply laughed it off.

“No, I don’t think so. I’ll let them keep going. They’ve been going pretty good.”

The #Texans need to lose to the #Chargers on Saturday to keep the #Colts’ playoff hopes alive against the #Jaguars on Sunday. Philip Rivers: “I’m sure I’ll be tuned in (Saturday). … It’s like being a fan. … Pulling for the Chargers will be an easy one to pull for.” pic.twitter.com/WoUQUpZEO2 — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 24, 2025

Indeed, the Chargers are “going pretty good” because at 11-4, they are already playoff-bound, and still chasing the AFC West title with a potential first-round bye. So clearly, they don’t need Rivers’ encouragement.

But still, it’s a cool subplot to follow for the next few days because Grandpa Rivers will be emotionally invested in his former team solely for the benefit of his current team.

And what a story it will turn out to be, if Rivers’ shocking NFL return gets him into January, thanks to a crucial assist from the Los Angeles Chargers of all teams!