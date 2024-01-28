The latest Subway ad showcasing NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has taken social media by storm, shooting the hearts of fans with its particular blend of humor and camaraderie. The 15-second spot, titled “Cookie: All We’ve Been Through,” not only showcases the humorous side of the well-known duo but also highlights their deep-rooted friendship and professional growth in the NFL.

Advertisement

In the commercial, Patrick Mahomes excitedly talks about Subway’s new offering. He talks about the only thing better than their footlong sandwich is having a giant footlong cookie as a companion. He even mentions it might be his favorite ‘Sidekick’ of all time.

The focus then shifts to Kelce, who, despite having minimal dialogue, communicates volumes through his expressions. His blend of confusion, interest, and eventual disappointment upon realizing he is no longer a sidekick to Patrick; instead, the cookie has replaced him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kittygang_4ever/status/1750237408174440630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This ad is not just a humorous break; it also wonderfully shows the strong relationship between Mahomes and Kelce. Their friendship is going past simply appearing in classified ads together. They’ve also had a large effect on the football field by setting a new NFL record recently. The pair has now tied for the most playoff touchdowns in league history, surpassing the preceding record held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1749244727852179851?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mahomes and Kelce’s partnership has been nothing short of spectacular. They’ve got great stats in the playoffs and have helped their team win two Super Bowls. They work well together because of their personal connections and their professional skills. After Jerry Rice, Travis now holds the second-highest receptions and receiving touchdowns in history.

Travis Kelce Has a Promising Acting Career Ahead of Him

Fans are equally enthralled by Kelce’s potential acting career. The Twitter reactions are a mix of admiration and excitement, with a fan stating, “Already a better actor, better boyfriend. Lmao,”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kacey00359618/status/1750252619669586180?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

to a fan drawing comparisons to Hollywood legends and appreciating his natural acting ability, even in a short commercial mentioning, “People have said Trav could be bigger than the Rock if he went into acting after football. Won’t it be kind of ironic if he did go on to be a blockbuster action hero leading man?”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MyTayligion/status/1750279753896972769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kelce’s dismissive toss of the football in the ad was particularly noted for its humor and effectiveness by a fan comment: “That dismissive way he tossed that football as he shook his head in disgust took me out.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JTRJules/status/1750271016990032180?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kelce’s off-field aspirations are as interesting as his on-field achievements. Recently in the limelight for his relationship with Taylor Swift, Kelce has expressed interest in pursuing acting and hosting roles post-retirement. However, despite rumors, Kelce has not confirmed any specific plans for a career transition.

Patrick and Travis’s friendship on and off the field is wonderfully displayed in this 15-second commercial. Their historic achievements and special bond is highlighted flawlessly in the commercial. It also showcases exciting future ideas for Kelce in the world of acting.