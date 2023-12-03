HomeSearch

Sad Developments Prevail as Aaron Rodgers Aims for an Early Return

Aniket Srivastava
|Published December 03, 2023

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the sidelines during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers looked more confident than ever on his return to practice a few days ago. This news not only put a smile on the Green Gang Nation’s face but also on the star QB’s teammates, as the team continues to struggle. Although his injury was expected to keep him out for the rest of the season, his quick recovery has motivated him to aim for a return against the Washington Commanders in Week 16.

Seeing Rodgers practice on the field has brought hope to the Jets’ offensive line. However, as reported by Ian Rapoport, the Jets’ QB’s mission has taken an unexpected turn. The team ruled out Rodgers from Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. If he is not activated by Dec 20, he will miss out on this season.

The NFL Insider stated that, according to his sources, it’s very unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will take the field at all this season. The star QB made it clear in his last press conference that participating in practice poses no threat to his health. However, the primary concern remains his surgically repaired Achilles, which could badly react to sudden movements or trauma. Therefore, involved parties are highly unlikely to sign him off to play.

Aaron Rodgers’ Return Is Uncertain as Jets’ Playoff Chances Fade Away

The 39-year-old QB’s return also depends on the Jets’ playoff status. If the Green Gang is eliminated, it is unlikely he will step onto the field for the remaining games. Rodgers is eyeing a return around Dec.24, but he hinted that if his team is out early, he might not risk getting back and aggravating his injury.

The New York Jets have suffered four consecutive losses and currently hold third place within the AFC East. After losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 12, their chances of making it to the playoffs remain less than one percent. If they lose to the Falcons on Sunday, it will only get worse for the team. According to Rapoport, even if there are low chances of his activation this season, A-Rod might be able to serve as the third emergency QB. However, the Jets haven’t yet used an emergency quarterback this season.

Nonetheless, if by any chance, the Jets secure a playoff berth, Rodgers is ready to risk it all for his team. He said even if he re-injures himself, he will have enough time to rehab during the upcoming offseason and make a comeback before the next season commences.

Several pundits, including the likes of Emmanuel Acho, have criticized Rodgers for making an abrupt return from such a gruesome injury. However, the star QB’s teammates were very much impacted by his return to the field, which boosted team morale. Those close to Rodgers have shared that he feels a duty to lead the team this season, demonstrating true leadership in the league.

