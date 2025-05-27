Wife Leanna Lenee Breaks Social Media Silence, Disables Comments for Adorable Snaps from Travis Hunter’s Wedding

Travis Hunter proved to be a man of his word, following through on his promise to marry fiancée Leanna Lenee on May 24. The Jaguars’ rookie tied the knot with his longtime partner last weekend in a heartfelt ceremony in Tennessee. The couple, who announced their engagement last year, didn’t waste any time exchanging vows, doing so just days after the rookie minicamp wrapped up.

It was a picture-perfect occasion, highlighted by Travis gifting Leanna a luxurious black Mercedes-Benz AMG G35. But while the wedding marked one of the happiest days of their lives, social media posts about the event unfortunately drew a wave of negativity. Nasty comments from critics quickly surfaced, a likely reason why the couple had previously taken a break from the spotlight.

Leanna has been absent from social media since Travis won the Heisman Trophy, after she was heavily trolled for standing up during the moment. Critics speculated that she only did so at Deion Sanders’ prompting, cruelly labeling her a “gold digger” and accusing her of not truly loving Travis. The backlash prompted her to step away from the public eye.

Even Travis temporarily deactivated his Instagram following that and other incidents, though he returned a few weeks later.

Now, after experiencing one of the most meaningful moments of her life, Leanna has finally returned to social media with a post celebrating her wedding. But still aware of the online hate, she made the wise choice to disable comments on her latest post, choosing to protect her peace while sharing her joy.

Leanna returned to social media with a heartfelt post featuring a few stunning photos from their wedding day.

“On 02/26/2022 you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet and I am so excited to spend forever with you,” she captioned the post.

While tradition often sees the bride in white and the groom in black, Travis and Leanna made a bold and stylish statement—both chose to wear white. Leanna looked radiant in a low-cut, open-back white gown custom-designed by renowned New York designer Justin Alexander. The ceremony took place at The Barn at Faith Farms, a luxury wedding venue in Tennessee, with a sleek black and white theme setting the tone for the celebration.

Travis looked dashing in a three-piece white suit, complete with a bow tie and a white single-pocket boutonniere, exuding charm and elegance. The couple looked absolutely in love as they enjoyed every moment of their special day.