Is Cooper Kupp a Future Hall of Famer?

Cooper Kupp just won his second Super Bowl with his second team. He joins a prestigious list of players to accomplish the feat, including Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. But with the accomplishment, is he now a lock for the Hall of Fame?

Advertisement

Kupp has had an amazing career. After being an overlooked third-round pick out of Eastern Washington, he’s racked up over 8,000 receiving yards and almost 60 TDs. But is it enough to get him into Canton when all is said and done?

Robert Griffin III seems to think so. In fact, he thinks that after winning a second Super Bowl, Kupp should be a lock to make the Hall.

“Oh, 100% yes,” RG3 said adamantly on Outta Pocket. “Cooper Kupp, my guy, he is a Hall of Famer, 100%. One-time offensive player of the year. Two-time Super Bowl champ, and he’s a Super Bowl MVP.”

It’s a nice resume of achievements that many receivers would dream of. Most notably, Kupp’s 2021 season with the LA Rams is one of the best we’ve ever seen from an offensive player in general. He won the receiver triple-crown, leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and TDs.

Pair that success with Kupp’s two Lombardis, and RG3 believes that his status for the Hall of Fame is no longer in doubt.

“There’s this whole conversation about Cooper Kupp and his numbers and Julian Edelman. Because Julian Edelman was never like this gaudy regular-season wideout. But Julian Edelman, I believe, is a Hall of Famer because of what he did in the playoffs,” RG3 stated. “Cooper Kupp has the gaudy numbers from the regular season, and the gaudy numbers from the postseason. Cooper Kupp, hands down, should be a Hall of Famer.”

Just for the record, Edelman is not a Hall of Famer as of now. He will be eligible to join the ballot in 2026, but many other analysts don’t think that he will have enough of a case to make it into Canton. After all, as Griffin said, he did not have the flashiest regular-season stats.

Interestingly enough, though, outside of his ‘21 season, Kupp’s regular-season stats don’t jump off the page either. He’s only ever topped 1,000 yards twice, and hasn’t hit the figure in four seasons. He and Edelman are actually great career comparisons.

With this in mind, RG3’s argument falls a bit flat, and his analysis required a bit more research. Kupp’s regular-season numbers are far from “gaudy” outside of one or two seasons. He does have great postseason numbers, like Edelman, but that doesn’t usually determine a Hall of Fame induction.

To get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, players usually need to put together a full career of regular and postseason success. That’s why Edelman probably won’t make it into the Hall even when he’s put on the ballot this coming year. But that doesn’t mean we can’t honor him in other ways.

The New England Patriots recently inducted Edelman into their team’s Hall of Fame to show their respect. Maybe that’s something similar we’ll see with Kupp after he retires. Going into his age-33 season, he might only have one or two good years left. But if his career ended today, he definitely would not be a Hall of Famer.