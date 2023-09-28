“He’d Probably Kick My B*tt”: Tom Brady Admits Wanting to Punch His ‘Little Brother’ Julian Edelman While Talking to Canelo Alvarez on Let’s Go Podcast

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

NFL GOAT Tom Brady recently sat down with renowned Boxer Canelo Alvarez for an interaction on the ‘Let’s Go’ podcast. While there were a lot of stories exchanged on the show, the most intriguing of them all turned out to be the one involving former Patriots WR Julian Edelman.

The 7x Super Bowl champion was asked during the show if he ever wanted to smack someone if he was a boxer. Responding to the query, Brady, without flinching even once, named his former receiver Julian Edelman as someone whom he would have liked to hit.

Tom Brady Wanted to Take a Swing at Julian Edelman

Tom Brady, who played with a number of superstars over his illustrious career, re­cently shared his thoughts on hypotheticaly taking a swing at someone, in case he was a boxer. Reflecting on the same while having a conversation with Canelo Alvarez on Lets Go! podcast, Tom said,

“I think Julian just had a shot up, Julian. I love him like he’s like my little brother. So I could never say he’d be the one if there was anybody. Not that there would be anybody, and Julie wouldn’t even get hit because he’d probably kick my b*tt. And Matt Cassel. That would be another man. I would definitely punch back Matt and maybe Julian, but definitely Matt. He threw me on the ground.”

Nevertheless, TB12 maintains enduring bonds with past colleagues such as Matt Casse­l and Julian Edelman. Cassel admirably steppe­d up in place of Brady in 2008 when the GOAT suffered an ACL injury. Moreover, Ede­lman stood out among Brady’s top-tier receivers. Hence, it would be fair to assume that Tom’s reply on taking a swing at his former mates was all in good fun.

In fact, during the episode, Tom was not the only one who was asked this question. When Larry Fitzgerald was asked a similar question, he said, “I’ll put Kurt Warner on that list too; he got me upset a couple of times. CP (Cordarrelle Patterson) got me hot a couple of times, too, you know.” However, Fitz and Brady had a strong laugh about it later.

Tom Brady’s Astounding Post-Retirement Weight-Loss Journey

Tom Brady, the retired NFL legend with seven Super Bowl championships, recently disclosed on Let’s Go podcast that he shed a remarkable 10 pounds after retiring from professional football. Talking about how moving away from football helped him drop excess weight, the 46-year-old former quarterback said,

“Yeah, I’m down about 10 lbs, but I’m actually very fit right now. I haven’t had the stress that I had while I was playing so that’s allowed me to focus a little bit more on my physical health. But I think it’s important for everyone. Physical and mental health is so important to all of us. Without that, what do we really have?

Since stepping away from the game, Brady has focused on spending quality time with his family. He has also engaged in various business ventures, like buying minority stakes in the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City while preparing for his imminent ten-year NFL analyst role on Fox Sports. However, amidst all this, he hasn’t stopped focusing on his health which is a fantastic sign.