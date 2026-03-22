Who is the NFL’s Richest Owner in 2026? Rob Walton Gets $7.2 Billion Boost in Latest Net Worth

In a league where every franchise is controlled by a billionaire, the gap between the wealthiest and the rest has never been wider. As of 2026, Rob Walton remains the richest owner in the National Football League, and his financial lead only grew this year after a multibillion-dollar surge in his net worth.

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Walton, the eldest son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, saw his wealth rise by roughly $7.2 billion over the past year, pushing his total net worth to around $146 billion in 2026. The increase is largely tied to gains in Walmart stock, of which the Walton family still controls a significant stake.

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group purchased the Denver Broncos in 2022 for $4.7 billion, at the time the highest price ever paid for an NFL franchise. Walton later transferred controlling ownership to his son-in-law, Greg Penner, in 2023, though the team remains firmly within the family’s financial empire.

Even in a league filled with ultra-wealthy investors, Walton’s fortune stands in a class of its own. His net worth is more than six times that of the next-richest NFL owner.

The second-richest owner in professional football is hedge fund billionaire David Tepper, who controls both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC. Tepper’s net worth sits at approximately $23.7 billion, a massive figure by most standards but still a fraction of Walton’s wealth.

Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018 for about $2.3–$2.8 billion, then a record for an NFL sale. Despite inconsistent on-field results, the franchise’s valuation has continued to climb, reinforcing the NFL’s status as one of the safest long-term investments in global sports.

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Real estate developer Stephen Ross ranks third among NFL owners with a net worth of roughly $18.4 billion, followed closely by sports conglomerate chief Stan Kroenke, whose portfolio spans multiple teams, including Arsenal F.C., the Los Angeles Rams, and several other major franchises.

Meanwhile, Jerry Jones, owner of the league’s most valuable franchise, the Dallas Cowboys, holds a comparatively modest fortune of around $16.3 billion.

Although Walton dominates NFL wealth rankings, he was overtaken globally by luxury-goods magnate Bernard Arnault, whose majority ownership of Paris FC became eligible for billionaire sports-owner rankings after the club’s promotion to Ligue 1. Arnault now sits atop the list of the richest sports team owners worldwide, reflecting the growing financial overlap between global luxury, private capital, and elite football.

There are 31 traditional principal owners in the NFL, and every one of them is a billionaire, an extraordinary benchmark even among major global leagues. With the NFL generating more than $13.8 billion in annual national revenue, franchise values continue to soar, making ownership not just a status symbol but one of the most lucrative assets in modern business.