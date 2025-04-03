Will Tom Brady Trade Up For Shedeur Sanders? Analyst Explains NFL Draft 2025 Scenario

With the 2025 NFL Draft now just a few weeks away, fans and pundits alike are no closer to determining the true draft value of the former Colorado Buffalo, Shedeur Sanders. Once believed to be the consensus pick for the New York Giants, Sanders is now facing a potential slide on draft night.

Advertisement

On the latest broadcast of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz, the Boston sports radio personality claimed that Sanders should no longer be considered as a potential pick for the G-Men.

In asserting that several NFL teams “don’t even have a first-round grade on Shedeur Sanders,” Mike Felger believes that the Giants would greatly benefit from allowing a team to trade up to the third overall spot to draft Sanders.

“Sanders is out, just follow the money… Look at the contracts and that tells you, so Sanders ain’t going at three. If someone wants to get stupid and trade up to three, then you’re back in business. If Brady, who’s got a relationship with Deion and has helped him coach and mentor Shedeur… wants to move up to three and take Shedeur Sanders, then you’re back in business.”

While the Las Vegas Raiders certainly find themselves in need of a quarterback, the franchise may not inherently need to trade up in the draft in order to secure one. Only the Patriots and the Jaguars lie between New York and the Raiders in the draft; both of whom do not need a quarterback.

If the Giants were to pass on Sanders, Las Vegas would essentially be guaranteed a chance at drafting him, meaning that there is little to no need for the franchise to make a trade with New York. Either way, Felger certainly believes that the NFC East franchise is all set, given their two most recent signings.

“[NFL owners] don’t want to pay for fresh peanuts… $5 million guaranteed for Winston, $8.5 million guaranteed for Wilson, they’re not drafting Shedeur Sanders number three, I’m sorry.”

Should his assertion that the Giants are no longer interested in Sanders after having spent millions of dollars on Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson prove to be true, then there is truly no incentive for the Raiders to trade up in the draft. However, that option could be enticing for other QB-needy teams with later draft picks.

Projecting Shedeur Sanders’ top three landing spots

Assuming the Giants decide to pass on him come April 24th, Shedeur Sanders still sees a favorable list of potential landing spots. The aforementioned Raiders would be able to provide him with a premiere safety-blanket option in Brock Bowers, along with a direct line of communication to the game’s greatest signal caller in Brady.

The New Orleans Saints also stand out as a favorable destination. Their newfound head coach, Kellen Moore, has a proven track record when it comes to developing quarterbacks. The team could also allow Sanders to sit behind Derek Carr for his rookie season before ultimately pairing him with Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara, giving him a favorable start to his pro career.

Then there’s the New York Jets, a franchise that has been defined by its inconsistencies at the QB position. Thankfully, the franchise now features a competent offensive line and a prominent running back in Breece Hall.

Aaron Rodgers may have broken the team’s morale, but the addition of Sanders could quickly rebuild it. Suffice to say, there are plenty of landing spots for Sanders, with many of them seeming to be more favorable than New York.

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait right up until the moment Sanders’ name is called on night one of the draft before they can feel any sense of confidence in knowing where the second-generation athlete is going to go.